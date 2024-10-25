Ohtani-mania has arrived at the World Series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani sat behind a small desk and waited.

Throughout the middle area plaza at Dodger Stadium, a horde of media listened for the sign. As soon as it got here, the stampede was on. Reporters and photographers ran, ignoring safety’s instructions to stroll, in a beeline to achieve Ohtani first.

Minus any screaming, it may have been the Beatles taking part in Dodger Stadium in 1966.

“That’s what I do at any time when he reveals up within the clubhouse,” Dodgers reliever Brent Honeywell joked.

Thursday’s chaos was doubtless simply the beginning because the Dodgers and New York Yankees ready for Friday night time’s World Sequence opener.

“It simply feels prefer it has lastly arrived,” Ohtani stated by means of an interpreter.

He could effectively have been speaking about himself.

“I’ve been watching the World Sequence yearly and watching within the sense of disappointment as a result of I couldn’t play in a single,” Ohtani stated, referring to his six dropping seasons with the Los Angeles Angels earlier than becoming a member of the Dodgers on a $700 million contract final offseason. “However this yr, I’m capable of take part in a single and really a lot wanting ahead to it.”

Ohtanimania has come to the Fall Traditional. Famend for his unprecedented two-way expertise, Ohtani hasn’t pitched this season whereas recovering from proper elbow surgical procedure. Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts re-affirmed Thursday there’s no probability Ohtani takes the mound in opposition to New York.

“There isn’t any chance, none by any means,” Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts stated. “Thanks for asking.”

However all eyes are nonetheless on him — not a brand new phenomenon for the 30-year-old worldwide star.

Ohtani appeared unruffled by the pushing and shoving and wall of cameras and mics pointed at him. He rested his arms on the desk, his fingers laced collectively, a slight smile on his boyish face.

“The man by no means wavers,” stated Honeywell, carrying a T-shirt commemorating Ohtani’s historic 50 house runs and 50 stolen bases in a season. “He’s as marketed.”

Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus managed Ohtani and the Angels in 2019. Ohtani performed a shortened season that yr since he was recovering from Tommy John surgical procedure initially and had knee surgical procedure close to the top.

“It wouldn’t shock me if he went 60-60 and 20 wins a yr from now,” Ausmus stated. “This man is the best baseball participant ever and there’s not a detailed second.”

Ohtani has simply three homers and no stolen bases this postseason after 54 homers and 59 steals through the common season. He’s batting .286 with 10 RBIs, hitting 6 for 9 with runners in scoring place.

“He is sort of a unicorn,” Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. stated. “However we received certainly one of our personal.”

That may be slugger Aaron Choose. He and Ohtani — baseball’s high two house run hitters — traded compliments out of earshot of one another.

Instructed that Choose known as him the very best participant in baseball, Ohtani replied, “I’m honored that that’s how he thinks of me. He’s additionally one of many high gamers on this league.”

Choose stated, “He can assault you in so many various methods. He can hit for energy, for common, it’s a troublesome battle.”

Yankees outfielder Juan Soto is most impressed by Ohtani’s consistency.

“He doesn’t take off after which come down,” he stated. “He’s been developing all the best way, little by little and makes his objectives. He works day-after-day and is concentrated on what he needs.”

Ohtani’s house nation of Japan has already been tuning into the playoffs in report numbers to look at him and $325 million rookie teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Ohtani can have his private cheering part readily available.

His dad and mom are anticipated to attend the World Sequence. He made no point out of recent spouse, Mamiko, who has been an elusive presence through the playoffs.

And his canine Decoy?

“If he’s in good condition, sure he’ll,” Ohtani stated of the pup popularized on his cleats and bobblehead this season. Decoy even threw out a primary pitch with Ohtani’s assist.

After practically 20 minutes of entertaining English-language questions, Ohtani segued into ones in Japanese.

In any language, he has the identical aim.

“The best second that I’m hoping for is for us to have the ability to have fun with a World Sequence win,” he stated.

___

AP freelance author Jill Painter Lopez contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: