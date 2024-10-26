Ohio State vs. Nebraska live stream, where to watch, TV channel, odds, spread, prediction, pick

No. 4 Ohio State is seeking to decide itself up off the mat this weekend at dwelling towards Nebraska. The final we noticed the Buckeyes, Will Howard was taking just a little an excessive amount of time to get right down to arrange a game-winning subject aim try within the Buckeyes 32-31 loss to No. 1 Oregon at Autzen Stadium. They spent final weekend on a bye enthusiastic about what might need been and listening to numerous questions on their group.

Now they face a Nebraska group that was completely whooped in entrance of the complete nation, 56-7 final Sturday, to No. 13 Indiana.

There’s quite a bit on the road this week. For Ohio State, with so many groups jumbled on the high of the Massive Ten standings proper now, one other loss may put an finish to any hope of a Massive Ten title and a potential first-round bye within the Faculty Soccer Playoff. The Buckeyes are nonetheless the betting favourite to win the convention proper now at +150, in response to BetMGM sportsbook. For Nebraska, one other loss would drop the Cornhuskers to 2-3 within the convention and erase all of the goodwill the group had constructed up with its 5-1 begin to the season.

How you can watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska dwell

Date: Saturday, October 26 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium — Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Have to know

Ohio State is 44-0 towards unranked opponents beneath Ryan Day: There’s been loads of discuss Ryan Day’s incapacity to “win the massive one” within the days since Ohio State misplaced to Oregon. Whereas there may be actually a pattern there value criticism (and a deeper look), there’s one facet of Day’s tenure at Ohio State that may’t be questioned: the Buckeyes do not play right down to opponents or lose video games they don’t seem to be presupposed to. Not solely that Ohio State has gone 44-0 towards unranked groups beneath Day, Nebraska has misplaced 26 straight video games towards ranked opponents.

Dylan Raiola is struggling proper now: The younger quarterback’s profession acquired off to a quick begin, but it surely appears to be like as if he might have hit the freshman wall. Even in Nebraska’s first loss towards Illinois, Raiola carried out effectively, throwing for 3 touchdowns. However the final two weeks towards Rutgers and Indiana have been tough. Raiola accomplished fewer than 50% of his passes towards the Scarlet Knights and threw three interceptions in final week’s loss to Indiana. He hasn’t thrown a landing within the month of October however has 4 interceptions.

Ohio State misplaced its beginning left sort out for the season: Ohio State introduced this week that beginning left sort out Josh Simmons will miss the remainder of the season resulting from an damage suffered within the loss to Oregon. It is a critical blow to the Buckeyes offense. Whereas the talent place gamers seize all the eye, this offensive line has been an enormous cause for the group’s success. Extra regarding is that it has been the inside of the road that has excelled. If you happen to wished to say there was a weak point, it would be on the sort out spot, the place Simmons has been the group’s greatest performer. Now, Ohio State’s sort out depth shall be put to the check, and the margin of error the Buckeyes had of their quest to win the Massive Ten grows even slimmer following the Oregon loss.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska prediction, picks

Pay attention, the Buckeyes are down a bit in the mean time, but it surely’s not as if this group was overpowered or outplayed by Oregon. It was a recreation between two high quality groups, and one managed to come back out on high. Ohio State’s nonetheless top-of-the-line groups within the nation, and whereas accidents may affect it towards different top-tier competitors, I do not put Nebraska in that tier. Ohio State has all of the motivation on the earth to bounce again and put collectively an excellent efficiency, but it surely’s onerous for me to put as many factors as sports activities betting apps need me to. I do see some areas of this Ohio State protection Nebraska can exploit if it hits just a few large performs. Give me the over. Choose: Over 48.5

