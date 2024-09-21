Ohio State vs Marshall game today: Channel, time, streaming info

Coming off a bye week, Ohio State soccer has yet another tuneup earlier than getting nicely and really into Huge Ten play.

Ryan Day, Will Howard and the Buckeyes might be taking up the Marshall Thundering Herd in a Huge Midday showdown, as Ohio State appears to be like to maneuver to 3-0 on the season following its early off week.

The Buckeyes have been as marketed by their first two video games, outscoring Akron and Western Michigan by a mixed rating of 108-6. The No. 3 group within the nation will look to proceed that dominant success forward of a date with Michigan State in East Lansing subsequent week.

Marshall equally dominated Stony Brook in Week 1 earlier than dropping to Virginia Tech in Week 2 and can be coming off a bye. Stone Earle struggled mightily towards the Hokies, going 13 for 36 with 131 yards, a landing and an interception. Ohio State’s vaunted secondary, led by Caleb Downs, will look to create comparable confusion. That can begin with stymying the operating sport, which Ohio State has completed on the second-best clip within the nation, trailing solely Ole Miss.

