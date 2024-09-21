Coming off a bye week, Ohio State soccer has yet another tuneup earlier than getting nicely and really into Huge Ten play.

Ryan Day, Will Howard and the Buckeyes might be taking up the Marshall Thundering Herd in a Huge Midday showdown, as Ohio State appears to be like to maneuver to 3-0 on the season following its early off week.

The Buckeyes have been as marketed by their first two video games, outscoring Akron and Western Michigan by a mixed rating of 108-6. The No. 3 group within the nation will look to proceed that dominant success forward of a date with Michigan State in East Lansing subsequent week.

Marshall equally dominated Stony Brook in Week 1 earlier than dropping to Virginia Tech in Week 2 and can be coming off a bye. Stone Earle struggled mightily towards the Hokies, going 13 for 36 with 131 yards, a landing and an interception. Ohio State’s vaunted secondary, led by Caleb Downs, will look to create comparable confusion. That can begin with stymying the operating sport, which Ohio State has completed on the second-best clip within the nation, trailing solely Ole Miss.

Here is methods to watch Ohio State tackle Marshall in Week 4 on Huge Midday Kickoff.

What channel is Ohio State vs Marshall on right this moment?

The Buckeyes and Marshall will face off on FOX’s Huge Midday Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Huge Midday Kickoff is previous the sport. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt might be on the decision, with Jenny Taft on the sidelines. The sport may be watched on Fox, which is included in Fubo, or Fox Sports activities Go, which requires a cable login.

Ohio State vs Marshall time right this moment

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 21 Begin time: Midday ET

The Ohio State vs Marshall sport begins at midday ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State vs Marshall predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Sept. 21.

Ohio State 52, Marshall 7: Invoice Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch says, “The Thundering Herd have proven some explosiveness within the run sport, however a quarterback with a completion proportion of 44% doesn’t bode nicely towards the Buckeyes’ suffocating protection. Contemplate this a 3rd straight tuneup earlier than Huge Ten play begins subsequent week.”

Ohio State 48, Marshall 0: Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch says, “The storyline to observe is whether or not the Buckeyes can shut out a second straight opponent, a feat they final achieved in 2009 after they held Toledo and Illinois scoreless in consecutive weeks. It’s an actual chance contemplating the state of Marshall’s offense, which ranks towards the underside of the Soccer Bowl Subdivision by most superior metrics. They’re 94th in anticipated factors added (EPA) per play.”

Ohio State 56, Marshall 7: Rob Oller of The Columbus Dispatch says, “Now that Ohio State has the hold of getting out to a quick begin − Western Michigan heads are nonetheless spinning − I count on the Buckeyes to go 0-60 mph in a finger snap each week, or at the very least till Oregon on Oct. 12.”

ODDS: Ohio State (-39.5)

Ohio State (-39.5) O/U: 53.5

Ohio State soccer schedule 2024

Here is a full have a look at the Buckeyes’ 2024 schedule, together with accessible begin instances and TV channel info:

All instances Japanese.

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Akron (W, 52-6)

vs. Akron (W, 52-6) Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Western Michigan (W, 56-0)

vs. Western Michigan (W, 56-0) Saturday, Sept. 14: BYE

BYE Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Marshall | Midday | Fox (Fubo)

vs. Marshall | Midday | Fox (Fubo) Saturday, Sept. 28: at Michigan State* | 7 p.m. | Peacock

at Michigan State* | 7 p.m. | Peacock Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. Iowa*

vs. Iowa* Saturday, Oct. 12: at No. 6 Oregon*

at No. 6 Oregon* Saturday, Oct. 19: BYE

BYE Saturday, Oct. 26: vs. No. 22 Nebraska*

vs. No. 22 Nebraska* Saturday, Nov. 2: at No. 8 Penn State*

at No. 8 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Purdue*

vs. Purdue* Saturday, Nov. 16: at Northwestern*

at Northwestern* Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Indiana*

vs. Indiana* Friday, Nov. 29: vs. No. 17 Michigan* | Midday | Fox (Fubo)

vs. No. 17 Michigan* | Midday | Fox (Fubo) File: 2-0

* denotes Huge Ten sport