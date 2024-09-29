Ohio State football vs Michigan State: Highlights from Buckeyes’ win

The Ohio State soccer crew headed to East Lansing, Michigan, to face the Michigan State Spartans, and OSU took an early lead as quarterback Will Howard dinked and dunked on the MSU protection.

Within the second quarter, Jeremiah Smith had two touchdowns, together with perhaps his most spectacular catch of the 12 months…which is saying one thing.

At halftime, the Buckeyes had a 24-7 edge.

OSU’s Howard returned from showing to have the wind knocked out of him on the finish of the half, and threw a TD go to Emeka Egbuka within the third quarter earlier than dashing for an additional rating.

The Buckeyes had Devin Brown and Julian Sayin deal with quarterback duties within the fourth quarter as OSU cruised to a 38-7 win.

The Buckeyes are 4-0. Michigan State is 3-2 total.

OSU’s subsequent sport is Oct. 5 towards Iowa. Kickoff at Ohio Stadium and on CBS will likely be at 3:30 p.m.

