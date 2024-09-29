Ohio State football vs Michigan State: Highlights from Buckeyes’ win

The Ohio State soccer crew headed to East Lansing, Michigan, to face the Michigan State Spartans, and OSU took an early lead as quarterback Will Howard dinked and dunked on the MSU protection.

Within the second quarter, Jeremiah Smith had two touchdowns, together with perhaps his most spectacular catch of the 12 months…which is saying one thing.

At halftime, the Buckeyes had a 24-7 edge.

OSU’s Howard returned from showing to have the wind knocked out of him on the finish of the half, and threw a TD go to Emeka Egbuka within the third quarter earlier than dashing for an additional rating.

The Buckeyes had Devin Brown and Julian Sayin deal with quarterback duties within the fourth quarter as OSU cruised to a 38-7 win.

The Buckeyes are 4-0. Michigan State is 3-2 total.

OSU’s subsequent sport is Oct. 5 towards Iowa. Kickoff at Ohio Stadium and on CBS will likely be at 3:30 p.m.

When is Ohio State’s subsequent sport?

OSU hosts Iowa subsequent Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The sport will air on CBS.

Ohio State-Michigan State remaining stats

STAT OHIO STATE MICHIGAN STATE Factors 38 7 Whole Yds 483 246 Go Yds 298 199 Rush Yds 185 47 Penalties 4-40 2-19 1st Downs 23 14 third Downs 8-17 2-9 4th Downs 3-4 0-1 Whole Performs 75 50 Avg Yds/Play 6.4 4.9 Avg Yds/Completion 11.5 12.4 Avg Yds/Rush 5.3 1.9 Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 185 (5.3) 66 (3.1) Purple Zone 5-5 1-3 Time of Poss 35:41 24:19 Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 1 (7) 3 (7) Fumbles-Misplaced 2-0 2-2 Sacks (Def Yds) 4 (19) 0 (0) TFL (Def Yds) 7 (27) 3 (8)

Ohio State 38, Michigan State 7 – remaining rating

Ohio State will enhance to 4-0 on the season, 1-0 within the convention. Michigan State drops to 3-2 and 0-1.

Main the Buckeyes defensively have been Caleb Downs (6 tackles, 1 TFL), Sonny Kinds (6 tackles and a sack), and Jack Sawyer (5 tackles, fumble restoration).

TreVeyon Henderson was OSU’s main rusher with 69 yards. Emeka Egbuka had seven catches for 96 yards and a landing.

Ohio State is on its third quarterback

9:19, fourth quarter: After Devin Brown concluded his day 3 for five for 36 yards with a landing, Julian Sayin has entered the sport. It is unlikely Chad Ray will see a snap tonight, however we would not rule it out.

Devin Brown enters the sport for OSU

14:47, fourth quarter: Ohio State quarterback Will Howard will finish his night with two passing touchdowns, a decide and 244 yards on a 21-for-31 night time. He additionally ran for a rating.

Ohio State-Michigan State third-quarter rating, stats

STAT OHIO STATE MICHIGAN STATE Factors 38 7 Whole Yds 417 205 Go Yds 261 167 Rush Yds 156 38 Penalties 3-35 2-19 1st Downs 20 11 third Downs 6-12 1-6 4th Downs 3-3 0-1 Whole Performs 57 38 Avg Yds/Play 7.3 5.4 Avg Yds/Completion 11.9 12.8 Avg Yds/Rush 6.2 2 Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 156 (6.2) 55 (3.4) Purple Zone 5-5 1-3 Time of Poss 26:12 18:48 Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 1 (7) 3 (7) Fumbles-Misplaced 2-0 2-2 Sacks (Def Yds) 3 (17) 0 (0) TFL (Def Yds) 5 (22) 2 (6)

Ohio State 38, Michigan State 7 – Will Howard rushes for a rating

2:08, third quarter: Three performs after Denzel Burke acquired the Buckeyes the ball, OSU was ultimately zone. Will Howard scored his third landing of the night time and his first dashing. It was a 6-yard run.

Jayden Fielding made the additional level (as he did on all his earlier makes an attempt this night), and he dealt with the following kickoff duties (as he has the remainder of the night time). It seems he is getting a second likelihood after briefly shedding the job as a result of he kicked three straight kickoffs out of bounds vs. Marshall.

Denzel Burke intercepts Aidan Chiles to offer OSU the ball

3:24, third quarter: Denzel Burke has two tackles tonight and simply gave the Buckeyes the ball again with an interception and 31-yard return to the Michigan State 12.

Ohio State 31, Michigan State 7 – Will Howard connects with Emeka Egbuka

4:57, third quarter: OSU capped a 13-play, 76-yard, 7:09 scoring drive with a 33-yard landing go from Will Howard to Emeka Egbuka. The TD got here on fourth down, making the Buckeyes 3 for 3 on fourth down tonight.

As Ryan Day stated he can be, Ohio State QB Will Howard is again

6:34, third quarter: Ohio State’s second-half quarterback has been Will Howard, who’s 2 for two for 27 yards because the break.

Caleb Downs having a breakout sport for OSU

Buckeyes security Caleb Downs tonight has six tackles and a TFL.

Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon virtually picks off Adian Chiles and is injured on the play

12:20, third quarter: OSU linebacker Cody Simon is holding his again after almost grabbing a lofted ball that was finally dominated an incomplete go.

Ryan Day tells WBNS Radio that Will Howard is able to return

After being knocked laborious and leaving the sphere late within the first half, Will Howard is able to return within the second half, in line with Buckeyes coach Ryan Day. Day was talking to the Ohio State Radio Community.

OSU’s Ross Bjork weighs in on UNLV’s Matthew Sluka

Throughout the 97.1 The Fan halftime present, Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork talked about UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka asserting he is redshirting for the remainder of the season as a result of he felt the Runnin’ Rebels did not comply with by means of on their NIL commitments.

“I hate it for the younger man,” Bjork stated. “I hate it for this system.”

Bjork stated he want to see federal laws or see athletes handled like contract workers to forestall such conditions sooner or later.

Ohio State-Michigan State halftime rating, stats

STAT OHIO STATE MICHIGAN STATE Factors 24 7 Whole Yds 319 186 Go Yds 199 142 Rush Yds 120 44 Penalties 2-25 2-19 1st Downs 15 8 third Downs 4-8 1-4 4th Downs 1-1 0-1 Whole Performs 41 27 Avg Yds/Play 7.8 6.9 Avg Yds/Completion 11.1 14.2 Avg Yds/Rush 8 3.1 Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 120 (8) 53 (4.4) Purple Zone 4-4 1-3 Time of Poss 17:44 12:16 Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 1 (7) 2 (0) Fumbles-Misplaced 0-0 2-2 Sacks (Def Yds) 2 (9) 0 (0) TFL (Def Yds) 3 (10) 2 (6)

Ohio State 24, Michigan State 7 – Jeremiah Smith doing Jeremiah Smith issues

:29, second quarter: Ohio State’s Devin Brown zipped a go to Jeremiah Smith, who made his second one-handed seize of the drive to offer OSU a 17-yard rating.

That play was sufficient to earn the reward of NBA nice LeBron James, who tweeted: “Jeremiah Smith!!! Man, knock it off!!! My goodness.”

And it wasn’t even his first one-handed seize of the night time. His first got here earlier in the identical drive.

Ohio State’s Will Howard harm

:34, second quarter: Ohio State’s Will Howard was hit laborious within the mid-section and needed to be tended to by OSU’s athletic trainers. Devin Brown took over on the following play.

Michigan State takes over, nonetheless no Tyleik Williams for OSU

1:53, second quarter: Ohio State went 7 yards earlier than punting and placing their protection again on the sphere. That protection has but to see Tyleik Williams seem tonight. The defensive deal with is recovering from an unspecified damage.

Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson almost fumbles, seems harm on the play

2:25, second quarter: Officers dominated TreVeyon Henderson’s forearm was down, so Ohio State averted fumbling away the ball, however after being tackled low by Jordan Turner, Henderson seemed to be a bit of sore leaving the sphere.

He was later seen jogging and making cuts on the sideline, although.

Lathan Ransom punches ball unfastened, OSU’s Jack Sawyer recovers

3:03, second quarter: Ohio State has pressured Michigan State right into a second turnover. Lathan Ransom knocked the ball out of the arms of Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles earlier than Jack Sawyer pounced on the ball.

Sawyer tonight has 4 tackles as does Caleb Downs.

OSU struggling to cease Aidan Chiles

5:10, second quarter: Like Ohio State’s Will Howard, Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles began out 9-for-10 passing, however he had extra yards (143) and had a landing with out having thrown a decide.

Ohio State 17, Michigan – Jeremiah Smith rushes for a 19-yard rating

7:22, second quarter: Extensive receiver Jeremiah Smith has scored his fifth landing as an Ohio State freshman. He ran a reverse and Gee Scott made a pleasant block on the play.

Ohio State 10, Michigan State 7 – Michigan State capitalizes on interception

9:46, second quarter: Michigan State ran a display screen play that noticed Jaron Glover get exterior and go 12 yards for a landing. Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles is 6 for six tonight for 98 yards passing.

Ohio State, Michigan State buying and selling turnovers

9:57, second quarter: Will Howard tried to throw the ball to a well-defended Emeka Egbuka, and one of many Spartans in on double protection, Jordan Turner, got here away with the decide.

Sonny Kinds recovers Spartans fumble

11:20, second quarter: Michigan State seemed to be gashing the Buckeyes’ protection a bit, however Sonny Kinds picked up a Jack Velling fumble after Jordan Hancock knocked the ball unfastened. OSU has the ball on their very own 19.

Notes on the OSU protection

Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer leads the Buckeyes early with three tackles. Sonny Kinds has the sport’s solely sack. And Tywone Malone began tonight over Tyleik Williams, who’s working his means again from an unspecified damage.

Ohio State 10, Michigan State 0

14:04, second quarter: On fourth-and-goal, Will Howard discovered tight finish Gee Scott for a 4-yard landing.

Ohio State-Michigan State first-quarter rating, stats

STAT OHIO STATE MICHIGAN STATE Rating 3 0 Whole Yds 134 55 Rush Att-Avg 7 – 3 5 – 5.6 Rush Yds 21 28 Go (C-A-T-I) 12-13-0-0 2-2-0-0 Go Yds 113 27 Penalties 1-15 1-15 1sts (Rsh-Pss) 8 (0-7) 2 (1-1) third Downs 3-4 (75%) 0-1 (0%) 4th Downs 0-0 0-1 Whole Performs 20 7 Avg Yds/Play 6.7 7.9 Time of Poss 10:57 4:03 Area Objectives 1-1 0-0 Turnovers 0 0 Fumbles-Misplaced 0-0 0-0 Punts-Avg 0-0 0-0 Sacks 1 0

Will Howard throws first incompletion

3:59, first quarter: Ohio State has been profitable this season when getting quarterback Will Howard in rhythm early, and tonight he accomplished his first 9 makes an attempt earlier than he failed to attach with Emeka Egbuka.

Ohio State forces turnover on downs

5:14, first quarter: Michigan State averaged 15.3 yards per play on their first three offensive snaps of tonight’s sport (rushes of 19 and eight yards and a 19-yard Aidan Chiles go). Then the Buckeyes protection buckled down, together with making a fourth down stand that gave the Buckeyes the ball again.

Ohio State 3, Michigan State 0 – Penalty stalls OSU drive

9:15, first quarter: An pointless roughness penalty on tight finish Will Kacmarek pressured OSU to try a subject objective on its opening drive. The Buckeyes appeared to be cruising till the flag made it second-and-goal from the Michigan State 21. Jayden Fielding ended up making a 30-yard kick a number of performs later.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard has opened at the moment’s sport 7-for-7 passing for 66 yards. His longest throw was a 29 yarder to Carnell Tate.

Who’re the officers for at the moment’s Ohio State-Michigan State sport?

Referee: Kole Knueppel

Umpire: Edward Feaster

Head Linesman: Rod Ammari

Line Choose: Jeff Meslow

Again Choose: David Lofton

Area Choose: Ryan Gannon

Facet Choose: Steve Thielen

Middle Choose: Ron Klay

Replay Official: Dennis Lipski

Ohio State loses coin toss

Michigan State is deferring to the second half, and Ohio State is receiving the opening kick after at the moment’s coin toss got here up heads.

Ohio State brings 5 quarterbacks to Michigan State

OSU’s journey roster contains Will Howard, Devin Brown, Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholtz. The crew’s fifth sign caller tonight is … Chad Ray.

It is perhaps a shock to not see Air Noland’s title there, however that is virtually definitely not a mirrored image of how Noland is performing in apply. He had his black stripe eliminated this week, a convention marking a participant’s official induction to the Buckeyes. Nonetheless, Noland just isn’t listed on the damage report.

So that is probably an opportunity to reward Ray, who’s in his third 12 months with this system, an invited walk-on within the spring of 2022, and a two-time OSU Scholar-Athlete and a two-time Educational All-Massive Ten Convention honoree.

Ohio State is making its strategy to the stadium

With sport time a bit of over an hour away, the Buckeyes are preparing for kickoff.

Story of the tape for Ohio State-Michigan State

Ohio State comes into East Lansing with the No. 3 scoring offense within the nation. Michigan State is ranked 92nd in that very same class. The Spartans are a lot stronger on protection and are No. 24 with regards to permitting the fewest factors, an space the place the Buckeyes are the No. 4 crew nationally.

Ohio State takes subject in week of shut calls, upsets

As we speak, Kentucky received in Oxford for the primary time since 1978, knocking off No. 6 Ole Miss 20-17. No. 12 Michigan held off an upset bid by Minnesota 27-24. And, after all, on Thursday, the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes averted being knocked off by Virginia Tech 38-34 with that sport coming down to 1 remaining, controversial play.

Ohio State soccer has Tyleik Williams again

It has been trending this fashion all week, so it is no shock, however nonetheless nice information for OSU that defensive again Tyleik Williams is wholesome at the moment. With out Williams, the Buckeyes – at occasions – struggled to bottle up Marshall.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sept. 28.

Unfold: Ohio State -23.5

Over/underneath: 48.5 factors

Ohio State 48, Michigan State 10: Invoice Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch says, “There as soon as was a time not way back when the Spartans performed Ohio State more durable than anybody within the Massive Ten. They ruined OSU’s season in 2013 and ’15. However just lately, the Buckeyes have dominated Sparty, and that ought to proceed Saturday night time. MSU’s protection would possibly maintain it shut for a bit, however the Buckeyes have too many weapons to comprise. On offense, OSU’s defensive entrance ought to management a depleted Spartans offensive line.”

Ohio State 38, Michigan State 13: Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch says, “The Buckeyes are certainly one of solely 5 groups within the Soccer Bowl Subdivision averaging at the very least 50 factors, however the scoring barrage ought to gradual a bit of bit towards the Spartans, who’re a lot improved on the defensive aspect of the ball after rating as one of many worst items within the Massive Ten final season. Michigan State has restricted explosive performs, permitting just one from scrimmage longer than 40 yards, and gotten stress on quarterbacks with 15 sacks in 4 video games. That’ll maintain issues a bit of aggressive, nevertheless it’s too early in Jonathan Smith’s rebuild for Ohio State to be really threatened.”

Ohio State 38, Michigan State 10: Rob Oller of The Columbus Dispatch says, “After slicing by means of the “preseason” schedule like a chainsaw by means of balsa wooden, the Buckeyes lastly tackle some greater boys. The Spartans will not current a monstrous problem on both aspect of the ball, however presumably their Massive Ten expertise is an improve over what OSU has confronted in Akron, Western Michigan and Marshall. If nothing else, Sparty will make the tailback tandem of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson work for his or her yards. And we get a primary have a look at how quarterback Will Howard fares towards Energy 4 competitors.”

Ohio State 38, Michigan State 13: Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press says, “The Spartans give the Buckeyes a extra aggressive first half than they’ve in recent times. Nonetheless, the bodily toll from OSU’s entrance seven and the frustration of missed alternative put on on their already-thin and fragile offense. MSU’s protection wilts within the second half, as Will Howard picks aside an untested secondary and the Quinshon Judkins-TreVeyon Henderson twin battering ram grinds out the street victory.”

Ohio State soccer information

Right here’s what you might want to know earlier than Ohio State-Michigan State:

What channel is Ohio State vs Michigan State on at the moment? Time, TV schedule to look at Week 5 sport

How can Ohio State soccer beat Michigan State? Three keys for its Massive Ten opener

Ohio State soccer lists defensive deal with Tyleik Williams as accessible at Michigan State

What’s Peacock? Ohio State vs Michigan State to air solely on NBC streaming platform

Hamstring damage pressured Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson to be taught endurance

What Woody Hayes-inspired formation provides to Ohio State soccer offense

Ohio State has owned Michigan State soccer these days; the MSU protection needs to finish that

Ohio State vs. Michigan State climate replace

Spartan Stadium ought to be heat Saturday for Ohio State vs. Michigan State. Saturday’s low is predicted to be 62degrees, with clear skies predicted.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State historical past

Collection file: 37-15 Ohio State

Ohio State’s final win: 38-3 in 2023.

Michigan State’s final win: 17-14 in 2015

Ohio State vs. Michigan State time at the moment

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Spartan Stadium; East Lansing, Mich.

What channel is Ohio State vs. Michigan State sport on at the moment?

Ohio State vs. Michigan State will broadcast nationally on Peacock in Week 5 of the 2024 faculty soccer season. Andrew Siciliano and Colt McCoy will name the sport from the sales space at Spartan Stadium with Lewis Johnson reporting from the sideline. Streaming choices for the sport embody the FOX Sports activities app and Fubo, which affords a free trial to new subscribers.

Hearken to Ohio State vs. Michigan State on the radio

Ohio State soccer is broadcasted dwell on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Listed here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Western Michigan sport:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (evaluation)

Clay Corridor (sideline)

Ohio State Soccer schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Ohio State 52, Akron 6

Sept. 7: Ohio State 56, Western Michigan 0

Sept. 21: Ohio State 49, Marshall 14

Sept. 28: Ohio State at Michigan State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, College Park, Pennsylvania

Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern; Wrigley Area, Chicago, Illinois

Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Report: 3-0

