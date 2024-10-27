Ohio State 21-17 Nebraska (Oct 26, 2024) Game Recap

COLUMBUS, Ohio — — Will Howard tossed three landing passes, however No. 4 Ohio State wanted an interception by cornerback Jordan Hancock with 1:16 left to seal its 21-17 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (6-1, 3-1 Huge Ten) bounced again from their loss to Oregon two weeks in the past however positive did not appear to be the well-oiled machine they’re imagined to be in struggling with a virtually four-touchdown underdog.

“It wasn’t excellent, however a win’s a win,” Howard stated. “And we had been in a position to present that when the going will get powerful, and when possibly issues aren’t going our manner, we’re in a position to win within the fourth quarter. I feel our protection did an unbelievable job of getting some stops, making some actually huge performs in that fourth quarter and getting us an opportunity to go down there and put that final one in and provides us the lead.”

The Cornhuskers (5-3, 2-3) stored it shut all day. John Hohl kicked three discipline objectives earlier than Dante Dowdell’s landing early within the fourth quarter gave them a short lead. Ohio State transformed simply 1 of 10 third downs, punted 5 occasions, gave up the ball on downs, missed a discipline purpose and survived a Howard interception.

Dowdell’s 1-yard run and a 2-point conversion put the Huskers up 17-14. The Buckeyes obtained the lead again with 6:04 left when Howard threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Quinshon Judkins.

Nebraska’s had the ball close to midfield on its remaining possession after Arvell Reese was ejected for focusing on for his hit on receiver Jahmal Banks. The Huskers had been known as for a false begin and misplaced yards on consecutive performs earlier than Dylan Raiola was off beam with a move meant for Isaiah Neyor and Hancock picked it off.

Howard knelt 3 times to expire the clock.

The Huskers had an opportunity to take the lead within the third quarter when Malcolm Hartzog Jr.’s interception and 34-yard return set them up on the Ohio State 7. On fourth-and-goal from the two, Davison Igbinosun and Cody Simon plugged the center to cease Dowdell wanting the purpose line.

“Yeah, that’s undoubtedly a drive that we want we might have completed off,” Raiola stated. “I feel we had our greatest play known as. We simply got here up a bit of quick and that’s what it’s proper now. And we’ll be sure that we hit these performs coming sooner or later.”

The takeaway

Nebraska: The Huskers certainly performed higher than final week after they had been drubbed 56-7 by Indiana however had been denied a sixth win that will have made them bowl eligible for the primary time since 2016. Nebraska has misplaced 27 straight in opposition to High 25 opponents and 18 straight in opposition to ranked opponents on the street.

“I assumed our protection was dominant all day, save three performs,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule stated, referring to Howard’s three landing passes.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes had been largely one-dimensional, working for simply 64 yards with no explosive performs from stars Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. They prevented their first house loss in 10 years in opposition to an unranked opponent (Virginia Tech).

“Give Nebraska credit score and the job they did,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day stated. “They’d a tough time the week earlier than. We knew they had been going to return out and play us actually laborious.”

Making historical past

Howard hit a wide-open Jeremiah Smith in stride for a 60-yard landing within the first half. That was his eighth receiving landing, tying him with Cris Carter for many amongst freshmen at school historical past.

Howard also threw a 40-yard TD pass to Carnell Tate within the first half. He completed 13 for 16 for 221 yards.

Ballot implications

This sport was nearer than it ought to have been, and a few voters may penalize the Buckeyes for that.

Accidents

Ohio State beginning security Lathan Ransom and tight finish Will Kacmarek had been sidelined with unspecified accidents. … Nebraska working again Rahmir Johnson was out with a concussion. … LT Zen Michalski left the sport with an damage. Michalski was within the sport due to an damage to starter Josh Simmons within the Oregon sport.

Up subsequent

Nebraska: hosts UCLA subsequent Saturday.

Ohio State: visits No. 3 Penn State subsequent Saturday.

