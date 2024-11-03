Ohio State 20-13 Penn State (Nov 2, 2024) Game Recap

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — — Will Howard popped up, victory in hand and the homecoming the Ohio State quarterback longed for full.

The Pennsylvania native who has lengthy felt Penn State did not suppose he was ok to play there signaled first down along with his hand.

As soon as. Twice. 3 times.

Howard would possibly as effectively have saved going all the best way to eight, the variety of consecutive wins the fourth-ranked Buckeyes have over the third-ranked Nittany Lions after a 20-13 victory on Saturday that ended with a late goal-line defensive stand adopted by Howard and Ohio State’s offense draining the clock with a drive that made up for in physicality what it lacked in precision.

“We willed ourselves to win that sport,” mentioned Howard, who grew up within the Philadelphia suburbs ready for a scholarship supply from Penn State that by no means got here.

Revenge was candy, if somewhat sloppy. Howard threw a pick-6 on his first cross to place Ohio State in an early 10-point gap and later fumbled earlier than crossing the aim line to value the Buckeyes (7-1, 4-1 Huge Ten) one other rating.

The Kansas State switch atoned by throwing for 182 yards and touchdowns to Emeka Egbuka and Brandon Inniss. Howard added one other 24 on the bottom, the final seven of consequence approaching an choice that sealed the sport and led a not insignificant portion of the most important crowd in Beaver Stadium historical past (111,030) to ship Penn State coach James Franklin into the tunnel below a refrain of boos, although not earlier than a tense alternate with one fan.

“I personal all of it,” Franklin mentioned after falling to 1-10 towards a program that has handled Penn State extra as somewhat brother than a rival.

The Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1) noticed their hopes of reaching the Huge Ten Championship take a severe hit. And whereas it stays on comparatively stable floor for the 12-team School Soccer Playoff, Penn State missed an opportunity to present its CFP resume some wanted polish.

“We did some issues that have been ok to win, different issues we didn’t,” Franklin mentioned. “You’ll be able to’t have the ball contained in the 5-yard line twice and are available out with no factors.”

No, you’ll be able to’t.

Penn State had the ball deep in Ohio State territory late within the first half when Buckeyes defensive again Davison Igbinosun outwrestled Nittany Lions vast receiver Harrison Wallace III for a cross from Drew Allar to finish one scoring drive.

The Nittany Lions — led by tight finish Tyler Warren — drove to the Ohio State 3 halfway by means of the fourth quarter. Three runs up the center by Kaytron Allen gained all of two yards. On fourth down Allar, who fought gamely whereas taking part in with a balky left knee, threw incomplete to tight finish Khalil Dinkins.

Penn State by no means acquired the ball again. Ohio State ran it 11 straight occasions, an offensive line smarting after a dismal efficiency in a torpid win over Nebraska final week responding by shoving the Nittany Lions backward with each snap.

“That was enjoyable,” Ohio State sort out Donovan Jackson mentioned. “As an offensive lineman, these are the drives you dream of, simply working the ball and simply successful the sport in your workforce.”

The tip seemed an terrible lot like so lots of the conferences between the Huge Ten superpowers over the past three many years. The gamers on the sideline for the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions change. The coordinators, too.

The stakes when the Huge Ten superpowers meet don’t.

Neither do the outcomes.

Divisions or no divisions. Columbus or Comfortable Valley. Ohio State figures it out ultimately whereas Penn State walks away with extra questions than solutions.

Allar threw for 146 yards and ran for 31 extra, however Penn State’s new-look offense below first-year coordinator Andy Kotelnicki persistently noticed drives lavatory down in Ohio State territory. Warren mixed for 94 yards (47 speeding and 47 receiving) but in addition inexplicably did not get a contact throughout these 4 failed photographs from in shut within the closing moments.

Allar needed to go to Warren on fourth down, however the Buckeyes took Warren out of the play, symbolic of 1 program that all the time appears to be one step forward of the opposite.

Whereas Penn State gamers consider their CFP possibilities stay excessive, one other probability to vary the narrative throughout Franklin’s profitable if not spectacular tenure disappeared within the early November sunshine.

Howard, who believes he performed his worst sport of the season, and the Buckeyes are hardly getting forward of themselves. Nonetheless, three weeks faraway from a troublesome one-point loss at Oregon during which Howard slid too late for the Buckeyes to try a last-gasp subject aim, the vibe strolling off the sphere this time was far totally different.

“Profitable a sport like that in my residence state,” Howard mentioned, “it’s unbelievable.”

Takeaway

Ohio State: This model of the Buckeyes may not be an offensive juggernaut like a few of its predecessors, however Ohio State nonetheless has Penn State’s quantity and its bodily model of soccer might translate effectively because the postseason nears.

Penn State: Warren wants some assist from the Nittany Lions’ different talent place gamers. Penn State’s vast receivers caught three passes for 49 yards.

Ballot implications

Count on Ohio State to maneuver as much as No. 3 at worst on Sunday. Penn State will probably stay on the perimeter of the highest 10.

Up subsequent

Ohio State: welcomes Purdue to Ohio Stadium subsequent Saturday.

Penn State: hosts Washington subsequent Saturday.

——

Get ballot alerts and updates on the AP High 25 all through the season. Join right here. AP school soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football