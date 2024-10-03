Official: Real Madrid starting lineup against Lille

Official: Actual Madrid beginning lineup in opposition to Lille

As Actual Madrid get set to tackle LOSC Lille of their second UEFA Champions League match of the season at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Carlo Ancelotti has introduced the beginning lineup that might be taking the sector tonight.

The most important shock is that Endrick makes his first-ever begin for Actual Madrid, coming into the group instead of compatriot Rodrygo Goes in assault. He pairs up alongside Vinicius Jr. up prime.

In the meantime, Eduardo Camavinga makes his first look of the season, having returned from harm this previous weekend.

He replaces Luka Modric in midfield, with Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni retaining their locations. Jude Bellingham continues to function within the No. 10 position.

On the again, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and Ferland Mendy kind the Actual Madrid defensive unit.

There’s a change in aim as Andriy Lunin additionally makes his first look of the season, coming into the aspect instead of the injured Thibaut Courtois.

Kylian Mbappe is on the bench.