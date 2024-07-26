Office of Public Affairs | Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Statement on Arrests of Alleged Leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel Ismael Zambada Garcia (El Mayo) and Joaquin Guzman Lopez

The Justice Division issued the next assertion from Legal professional Common Merrick B. Garland on the arrests of alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ismael Zambada Garcia (El Mayo) and Joaquin Guzman Lopez:

“The Justice Division has taken into custody two extra alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the violent and highly effective drug trafficking organizations on the planet. Ismael Zambada Garcia, or “El Mayo,” cofounder of the Cartel, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, a son of its different cofounder, had been arrested right this moment in El Paso, Texas.

Each males are dealing with a number of prices in the USA for main the Cartel’s prison operations, together with its lethal fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks.

El Mayo and Guzman Lopez be a part of a rising record of Sinaloa Cartel leaders and associates who the Justice Division is holding accountable in the USA. That features the Cartel’s different cofounder, Joaquin Guzman Loera, or “El Chapo”; one other of El Chapo’s sons and an alleged Cartel chief, Ovidio Guzman Lopez; and the Cartel’s alleged lead sicario, Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, or “El Nini.”

Fentanyl is the deadliest drug menace our nation has ever confronted, and the Justice Division is not going to relaxation till each single cartel chief, member, and affiliate accountable for poisoning our communities is held accountable.”