Odell Beckham Jr. Supports Brother Kordell’s ‘Love Island USA’ Journey

Odell Beckham Jr. is displaying some cohesion.

Odell, 31, took to social media to cheer on his youthful brother, Kordell, 22, who’s at present a contestant on Love Island USA, through a sequence of Instagram Tales posted Friday, July 12.

Alongside a snapshot from the present that includes Kordell receiving a kiss on the cheek from fellow contestant Serena Web page, Odell urged his followers with the message: “Yalllll go vote.” He additionally directed his followers to a hyperlink in his bio, encouraging them to help the budding romance between Kordell and Serena.

This public show of help follows a pivotal episode the place viewers had been tasked with voting for his or her favourite {couples} inside the villa. Kordell and Serena initially paired up initially of the season however confronted challenges when Kordell briefly coupled with one other contestant, Daia McGhee, upon coming back from Casa Amor. Regardless of these twists, Kordell and Serena reunited throughout a subsequent recoupling, resulting in Daia’s departure.

Earlier than being dumped from the villa, Daia’s social media exercise was a sizzling matter each on and off display screen.

Through the July 8 episode of the favored Peacock present, solid members confronted social media feedback from exterior viewers. Specifically, Daia drew consideration because of alleged interactions with Odell on social media previous to pursuing Kordell on the present.

“I can’t stand Daia particularly after seeing these tweets about how she was all in Odell Beckham Jr.’s feedback,” a put up, learn by solid member Leah Kateb, acknowledged. “She got here to the villa with a plan and Kordell’s dumb ass fell for it throwing all of the morals he claimed he was going to have earlier than getting into casa.”

As quickly as Leah learn the message from an undisclosed viewer, Daia turned visibly upset and denied the accusations. Later in confessional, Daia doubled down on her stance, asserting that upon her arrival at Casa Amor, her emotions for Kordell had been real and unbiased of his household ties.

“I genuinely look after Kordell,” she mentioned. “My intentions had been all the time about him, not something associated to his brother. That’s simply wild to me.”

Serena, for her half, clarified her stance amidst the drama, asserting her innocence concerning any involvement with the footballer’s social media. “I do know rattling certain I wasn’t in his feedback,” she affirmed.

Eagle-eyed followers become sleuths, scouring social media for clues. One TikTok person claimed to have discovered proof: Daia allegedly left two heart-eyed smiley face emojis on an Instagram put up by Odell. Nevertheless, skepticism arose amongst different customers who steered the screenshot might need been doctored, citing a blurry coronary heart within the nook as proof.

New episodes of Love Island USA drop six days every week at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.