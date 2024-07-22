Odell Beckham Jr. Met Love Island’s Serena Page Over FaceTime

Odell Beckham Jr. is extraordinarily completely happy that his brother Kordell has discovered love on Love Island USA.

The Miami Dolphins broad receiver, 31, FaceTimed in to a latest episode of the favored Peacock actuality present, saying he was over the moon about Kordell’s relationship with Serena Web page. Watching the present week-to-week, OBJ stated he’s seen their “real” relationship develop and observed the spark between them “from the bounce.”

Odell stated that he noticed their connection after they each appeared for the present’s first episode sporting neon inexperienced outfits. “The inexperienced and inexperienced, increase,” he stated. “I find it irresistible.”

OBJ additionally revealed that he can’t escape his brother’s look on the Peacock sequence, saying he’s always being requested about Kordell.

“I’m speaking about everyone hitting me up speaking about, ‘Have you ever been watching?’ and it’s simply loopy,” he stated.

Odell marveled on the bond between Kordell and Web page, sharing how proud he was that his little brother was “making it on this planet.”

“Love is essentially the most highly effective factor that we now have right here,” he stated. “It’s nothing higher than simply laughing along with your particular person. I simply really feel like life’s all about having fun with the moments, laughs, good instances.”

The NFL star has supported his brother all through the season. Earlier this month, he shared a photograph of Kordell and Web page to his Instagram Story and inspired his followers to “go vote” for his youthful sibling.

Kordell was briefly linked with ex-contestant Daia McGhee, who some gumshoe viewers accused of getting ulterior motives as a result of youthful Beckham’s ties to skilled soccer. The controversy arose after feedback on Odell’s social media pages from Daia have been uncovered by followers.

“I genuinely take care of Kordell,” Daia shared on the present. “My intentions have been all the time about him, not something associated to his brother. That’s simply wild to me.”

In an unique interview with Us Weekly after her elimination, Daia reiterated that she pursued Kordell genuinely.

“I’ve actually debunked each lie that they probably have made about me as a result of I really feel like I’m really the one getting bullied essentially the most out of all of the forged,” Daia advised Us. “I’m getting a thousand folks in my feedback saying that they completely hate me and folks telling me that they hope I die and every kind of issues like that. It’s all based mostly on a lie.”

Each brothers appear to have put that second behind them, as Odell was totally targeted on welcoming Web page to the household. “I can’t wait to fulfill you,” he stated.