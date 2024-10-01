Obsessed with Chinese Culture through Chinese Tea

Creator

Lily Smith

Printed

Might 7, 2011

Phrase depend

496

Do you drink tea? Are you aware the place tea comes from?

China is called the birthplace of tea and historical past of tea tradition. I by no means thought that I might method to this earlier than till I took a journey in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of China. These days, many Chinese language folks start to be taught in regards to the tea tradition to entry to class, and tea has develop into one of many well-known drinks everywhere in the world. Foreigners flip up their thumb to this drink and converse extremely of it. And the Nationwide Tea Museum in Hangzhou is a pleasant place presenting tea tradition and Chinese language tradition to us foreigners.

Following the beautiful information with one of many mini audio system in her hand, we arrived at a museum that’s fraught with tea theme. The particular design left deep impression for everybody right here. Furthermore, a variety of Chinese language characters enchased within the highway made you are feeling unique and spectacular. That was the primary time that I although Chinese language tradition is so nice, and I discovered I fell in love with it from then on. Neither as mysterious as Egyptian tradition nor as trendy as American tradition, Chinese language tradition impresses with its lengthy historical past.

Chinese language tea, as one of many characters in Chinese language tradition, is assessed into roughly 5 classes in accordance with the totally different strategies by which it’s processed.

Inexperienced Tea. Inexperienced tea retains unique shade of the tea leaves with out fermentation throughout processing. Black Tea. Black tea is absolutely fermented earlier than baking and developed on the premise of the inexperienced tea. Wulong Tea. This represents the tea that’s half method between the inexperienced and the black teas, being made after partial fermentation. It’s a specialty from the provinces on China’s southeast coast: Fujian, Guangdong and Taiwan. Compressed Tea. This sort of tea black seems to be in shade in its industrial kind and is compressed and hardened right into a sure form. Most of them are within the type of bricks or bowls, or truffles. Subsequently, it’s good for transport and storage and vacationers choose to wholesale some and take again. Compressed tea is especially produced in Hubei, Hunan, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces. Scented Tea. This sort of tea is made by mixing aromatic flowers within the tea leaves by means of the course of processing. The flowers generally used for this goal are jasmine and magnolia amongst others. Jasmine tea is a well known favourite with the northerners of China and with a rising variety of foreigners. Scented tea is especially standard amongst mid-aged folks.

Chinese language tea, together with silk and porcelain, is well-known on the planet for a whole lot of years and has been an essential Chinese language envoy introducing Chinese language tradition. Thanks for this journey, I’ve to confess that I’ve been obsessive about Chinese language tradition although the distinctive Chinese language tea. On the finish of this journey, I purchased a souvenir-a VCD introducing the historical past of Chinese language tea, which may be remodeled and shared with my pals by pen drive.