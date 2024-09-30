Oasis Announce North American Leg Of Their Historic 2025 World Tour

US Dates Embrace Reveals At Soldier Discipline Metlife Stadium And Rose Bowl Stadium

Following the announcement that was felt world wide, the worldwide cultural phenomenon continues with Oasis’ return. Right this moment the band announce the North American dates of their OASIS LIVE ’25 world tour. The North American leg, produced by Reside Nation and SJM, will see Oasis play stadiums in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Los Angeles and Mexico Metropolis subsequent summer season with Cage The Elephant because the particular visitor throughout all dates.

The information comes 16 years since their final efficiency in North America. Oasis commented,

“America.

Oasis is coming.

You may have one final probability to show that you simply cherished us all alongside.”

The beforehand introduced dates on the Oasis Reside ‘25 tour bought out instantly culminating within the greatest live performance launch ever seen within the UK and Eire, with over 10 million followers from 158 nations queuing to purchase tickets. Days after their return, the band claimed their eighth UK No. 1 album with the thirtieth anniversary of their electrifying debut album Positively Perhaps, whereas on the identical time occupying two different spots within the prime 5 UK albums chart.

Oasis stay an enormous draw within the streaming period, with over 32 million month-to-month listeners on Spotify alone – a rise of just about 50% because the announcement of their return – and practically 12.5 billion streams so far throughout platforms.

Registration for the presale is at the moment open at www.oasisinet.com till Tuesday, October 1st at 8am EST. Common ticket onsale will start Friday, October 4th at 12pm native time and will probably be obtainable from www.ticketmaster.com.

Plans are underway for Oasis Reside ’25 to go to different continents outdoors of Europe and North America later subsequent 12 months.

The Oasis Reside ’25 tour dates now run as beneath:

JULY 2025

4th – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

fifth – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

eleventh – Manchester, UK – Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

twelfth – Manchester, UK – Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

sixteenth – Manchester, UK – Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

nineteenth – Manchester, UK – Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

twentieth – Manchester, UK – Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

twenty fifth – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

twenty sixth – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

thirtieth – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025

2nd – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

third – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

eighth – Edinburgh, UK – Scottish Gasoline Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

ninth – Edinburgh, UK – Scottish Gasoline Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

twelfth – Edinburgh, UK – Scottish Gasoline Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

sixteenth – Dublin, IE – Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

seventeenth – Dublin, IE – Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

twenty fourth – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (JUST ADDED)

twenty eighth – Chicago, IL – Soldier Discipline (JUST ADDED)

thirty first – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (JUST ADDED)

SEPTEMBER 2025

sixth – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (JUST ADDED)

twelfth – Mexico Metropolis, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (JUST ADDED)

twenty seventh – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

twenty eighth – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

Photographer Credit score: Simon Emmett

