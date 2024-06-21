Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao’s property raided by FBI

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Brokers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided property owned by Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao Thursday morning, KRON4.com has confirmed. FBI brokers arrived at Mayor Thao’s property within the 100 block of Maiden Lane in Oakland at 5:30 a.m., in keeping with sources.

A legislation enforcement supply tells KRON4 that at this time’s raid is expounded to alleged marketing campaign finance violations.

A witness on the scene informed KRON4 that Mayor Thao’s boyfriend answered the door for the brokers after they arrived.

At roughly 10:07 a.m., a number of FBI brokers may very well be seen strolling out of the property carrying baggage and packing containers. The brokers then obtained into their automobiles and left the scene. An FBI consultant informed KRON4 the situation had been cleared.

Earlier, an FBI agent on the scene confirmed to KRON4 Information that the tackle was being investigated. A San Francisco FBI spokesperson informed KRON4 that the company was conducting “courtroom licensed legislation enforcement” on the property.

The FBI declined to supply extra particulars.

Someday after brokers departed the scene, an SUV registered to Mayor Thao was seen parked out in entrance of the residence.

FBI brokers are seen carrying packing containers outdoors the house at 80 Maiden Lane on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Picture: Michael Thomas

The property is certainly one of 4 Oakland places that have been raided by FBI brokers, together with brokers from the Inside Income Service and the US Postal Inspection Service on Thursday. Three of these places are related to the Duong household, which runs California Waste Methods and the Vietnamese American Enterprise Affiliation.

The FBI confirmed to KRON4 {that a} comparable courtroom licensed legislation enforcement exercise was performed Thursday morning at a residence within the 4300 block of View Crest Court docket in Oakland. That location is owned by Andy Duong, half proprietor of California Waste Options, a recycling firm that’s beforehand been investigated over marketing campaign contributions to Thao and different officers, in keeping with Oaklandside.

FBI brokers are seen outdoors a house at 4320 View Crest Court docket on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Picture: Will Tran

The FBI carried out an analogous raid at a 3rd location which KRON4 has confirmed as 1211 Embarcadero Approach in Oakland. There are a number of companies in that location, together with California Waste Options.

That tackle can also be dwelling to the headquarters for the Vietnamese American Enterprise Affiliation (VABA). VABA co-hosted a U.S. delegation enterprise journey to Vietnam in 2023 that Mayor Thao took half in.

The FBI confirmed to KRON4 that the fourth location raided was 12568 Skyline Boulevard. That location has additionally been related to David Duong, president and CEO of California Waste Options and chairman of the Vietnamese American Enterprise Affiliation.

KRON4 reached out to California Waste Options and acquired the next assertion from a employees member:

“California Waste Options or CWS is totally conscious that federal brokers have executed search warrants at a variety of places in Oakland at this time associated to CWS. The corporate is totally cooperating with the federal government’s investigation and we’re assured that the officers, the federal government will conclude that we aren’t concerned in something illegal or improper exercise. So, all the pieces will transfer on, and all the pieces can be OK.”

A U.S. Postal Inspector is seen outdoors 12568 Skyline Boulevard on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Picture: Michael Thomas

Thursday’s raids come on the heels of a recall marketing campaign in opposition to the mayor advancing to the November poll.

KRON4 has reached out to Mayor Thao’s workplace for touch upon this story. We’ve not but heard again. The mayor was additionally as a consequence of seem at an occasion on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. She was not there.

It is a growing story. Verify again for updates.