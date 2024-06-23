Oakland mayor FBI investigation



FBI brokers searched Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao’s dwelling Thursday and the properties of the politically related Duong household, the house owners of the corporate that runs town’s recycling program. The FBI stated no arrests have been made.

Thao has not been charged with a criminal offense and her legal professional, Anthony Brass stated she is cooperating with federal investigators. For the reason that federal raids, Thao has not been seen publicly.

On Friday night, Brass stated the mayor has provided to talk with federal investigators subsequent week.

“She is and at all times has been prepared and keen to reply questions, prepared and keen to cooperate on this investigation,” stated Brass,” The FBI by no means approached her. That is the primary she is aware of of this investigation.”

KTVU additionally spoke with Renia Webb, the mayor’s former chief of workers, after interviewing Thao’s legal professional.

“I wasn’t shocked in any respect. I used to be extra like-finally, the reality goes to come back out ,” Webb stated she was saddened to see the raid on the mayor’s dwelling. Webb stated the mayor was conscious that she was being investigated lengthy earlier than the raids.

Webb stated she served as Thao’s chief of workers when Thao was a metropolis council member till simply after she was formally sworn into workplace in December 2022. She stated one motive she resigned: the mayor informed her to maintain quiet when Webb accused the mayor’s accomplice of promising jobs to unqualified individuals

Webb stated the raid on the properties and workplaces related to the Duong household, house owners of Cal Waste, a recycling firm, additionally didn’t come as a shock. Webb stated the Duongs donated a big amount of cash to Thao’s political campaigns, describing it as a “pay to play” state of affairs.

When requested what the mayor is responsible of, Webb replied,”Making choices she knew was unethical and unlawful.”

Cal Waste responded to the federal raids in a written assertion which stated partly:

“The corporate is assured that the federal government will conclude that it was not concerned in any illegal or improper exercise.”

KTVU spoke with Thao’s legal professional earlier than Webb spoke with KTVU about her allegations. Brass stated the mayor employed him on Thursday and that she is now at an undisclosed location to work and perform her duties with out distractions.

“She’s persevering with to do the work of being the mayor of Oakland, and she or he’s going to be the citizen that everybody expects her to be, which is somebody who’s forthright and reply the quesitons they’ve,” stated Brass.

Thao’s legal professional stated he’s working with federal investigators to arrange a gathering, so the mayor can reply their questions. It’s scheduled for subsequent week, however he declined to say the place or when.

