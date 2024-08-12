Oak View Group’s Rhubarb Hospitality Collection Acquires London Live Events Space The Brewery

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group’s Rhubarb Hospitality Assortment (RHC) introduced it has acquired London stay occasions area, The Brewery.

Positioned in North London, the Brewery hosts greater than 500 occasions yearly and is a well-liked vacation spot for company occasion planners out there.

In keeping with OVG, RHC’s Chief Government, P.B. Jacobse will work with the Brewery’s current administration group, led by Chief Government James Varah, to develop a portfolio of occasion venues within the metropolis.

“Rhubarb has been on a steep progress curve that OVG has supercharged within the final yr. We’re delighted so as to add The Brewery within the coronary heart of London to our rising portfolio and stay up for working with their group to ship distinctive occasions, and persevering with to supply distinctive, unforgettable experiences for guests,” said P.B. Jacobse, Chief Government Officer.

“The Brewery has developed a repute because the go-to venue for main conferences, awards, and dinners within the Metropolis of London. Rhubarb has rapidly turn out to be one of many main hospitality companies within the UK, and this partnership will allow us to additional improve our current buyer providing and develop thrilling new venue alternatives within the coming years,” added James Varah, Chief Government, Metropolis Brewery Restricted.