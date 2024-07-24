Oak View Group Hospitality Partners With Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Penn State College Athletics and Oak View Group‘s Hospitality division are teaming as much as increase meals and beverage choices throughout a number of athletics amenities on the state college.

The multi-year partnership will see Oak View Group come aboard at an inventory of Penn State venues that embody Beaver Stadium, the second-largest stadium within the nation, and Pegula Ice Enviornment.

As a part of the settlement, OVG’s Hospitality division will increase the premium expertise in suites and golf equipment, increasing concession areas, growing meals & beverage personnel, and the addition of know-how to streamline the retail course of, lowering wait instances at concessions.

Moreover, OVG will unveil new meals and beverage markets at Beaver Stadium forward of the 2024 season.

“The way forward for our meals and beverage is thrilling as we enter into this transformational partnership with OVG,” stated Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft. “OVG is without doubt one of the nice hospitality suppliers within the nation and can carry a degree of excellence to our expanded and enhanced meals and beverage choices at our amenities. We’re additionally thrilled to have OVG main the cost of our Efficiency Eating Heart for our student-athletes when it opens within the Greenberg Indoor Sports activities Complicated within the coming years.”

“We’re excited to associate with one of the crucial revered and impressive school athletics packages within the nation,” provides Chris Granger, President, OVG360. “We stay up for collaborating with our companions at Penn State to set a brand new normal that can redefine the sport day expertise for Nittany Lion followers. Our shared dedication to culinary excellence and group influence shall be showcased via elevated meals and beverage choices, an genuine give attention to sustainability, and significant native partnerships. We’re honored to be part of the Penn State household and keen to start this work collectively.”

Together with Beaver Stadium and Pegula Ice Enviornment, Penn Sate’s take care of OVG additionally covers:

· Recreation Constructing (Rec Corridor)

· Multi-Sport Facility & Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Observe

· Jeffrey Discipline

· Nittany Lion Softball Park

· Panzer Stadium

· Discipline Hockey Complicated

· Blue and White Golf Programs Nineteenth Gap Café

· Efficiency Eating at Greenberg Indoor Sports activities Complicated