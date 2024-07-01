O.J. Simpson Featured in 2024 BET Awards ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

O.J. Simpson was amongst these featured within the “In Memoriam” phase on the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday evening — a transfer that got here as a shock to some in attendance.

The viewers had been applauding alongside as photographs had been proven through the montage. However when Simpson’s picture got here onscreen, with the figuring out description of “Former NFL Participant,” a noticeable silence fell over the group.

A second later, there was a smattering of applause, however many within the viewers had been a bit stunned to see his face, with one individual in attendance noticing some titters among the many crowd.

Among the many luminaries featured within the “In Memoriam” phase had been Invoice Cobbs, Carl Weathers, Willie Mays, Clarence Avant, Maurice Hines, Richard Roundtree, Ron Cephas Jones, Rudolph Isley, Irish Grinstead of the group 702, Louis Gossett Jr., 2 Dwell Crew rapper Brother Marquis and civil rights activist Dexter Scott King.

Along with being a school soccer star turned professional athlete, Simpson, in fact, was an actor, most notably showing within the Bare Gun franchise.

However his legacy will endlessly be tarnished after being accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her pal Ronald Goldman amid a high-profile televised automotive chase and trial during which he was finally acquitted of homicide fees.

Simpson died in April at age 76.