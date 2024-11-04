NYC Politician Harvey Epstein Reacts To ‘SNL’ John Mulaney Ad

Veteran New York native politician Harvey Epstein was thrust into the nationwide highlight final night time when NBC’s Saturday Evening Dwell ran a mock advert for his Metropolis Council marketing campaign spotlighting his identify that mixes the names of two convicted intercourse offenders, Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein.

Host John Mulaney portrayed Epstein within the advert, which you’ll be able to watch above, tackling the problem head-on.

“Pay attention, is my identify supreme? After all not,” he says to the digital camera. “I share names with two of probably the most infamous perverts of all time. You suppose I don’t know that?”

He then repeatedly stresses that he’s not associated to any of his infamous namesakes as the excellence appears misplaced on voters who say in testimonials issues like, “He’s obtained my vote, everybody deserves a second likelihood,” “It’s cool he is aware of a number of well-known folks” and “He could be nice for the financial system. Do I would like him working our colleges? Most likely not.”

Mulaney’s Epstein responds to every, getting extra exasperated as he retains reiterating he’s “a special man” who “loves your kids, not in a creepy approach.”

The advert ends with a slogan, “Harvey Epstein for Metropolis Council. As a result of collectively, we are able to make this metropolis Epstein’s Island.”

Mulaney’s Epstein rapidly chimes in for a ultimate phrase: “Let’s not name it that possibly.” (Epstein Island is among the nicknames, together with Pedophile Island and Orgy Island, used for Jeffrey Epstein’s former personal island attributable to allegations of its involvement in a sex-trafficking ring.)

The true Epstein concurs. On Sunday morning, he retweeted the SNL skit with a be aware, “I agree with John Mulaney… let’s not name it Epstein’s Island.”

In a subsequent tweet, he echoed his SNL doppelgänger in distancing himself from Harvey Weinsetin and Jeffrey Epstein, setting “all joking apart” to ask his “newfound followers” to contemplate donating to Rainn, a corporation serving to survivors of sexual assault.

Just like the pretend advert mentioned, Epstein is a District 74 Meeting member who’s working for Metropolis Council in District 2. He has been Assemblyman since 2018 and beforehand served on Neighborhood Board 3 for 14 years.