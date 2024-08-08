NYC driver charged with throwing a lit firework into a utility truck and injuring 2 workers

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York Metropolis driver has been arrested and charged with tossing a lit firework right into a Verizon utility truck and injuring two employees in an obvious act of street rage, federal prosecutors stated Thursday.

Kevindale Nurse, 36, was driving a commuter “greenback van” within the metropolis borough of Brooklyn at round 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 when authorities say surveillance video captured him driving erratically, stopping his van subsequent to the Verizon automobile, opening his door and throwing the explosive gadget into the truck’s driver’s facet window.

Nurse, who was along with his 4-year-old-son, then sped away by way of a purple proper.

The 2 Verizon employees sustained a number of accidents, together with tinnitus, listening to loss and neck and again ache, in keeping with prosecutors. Their automobile was additionally extensively broken, together with a shattered windshield and deployed airbags.

The Brooklyn resident, who declined to remark by way of his lawyer, was arrested Thursday morning after an indictment was unsealed in federal court docket charging him with arson. He was scheduled to make his preliminary look in Brooklyn federal court docket later Thursday.

U.S. Lawyer for the Japanese District of New York Breon Peace stated in a press release that the “harmful and mindless assault on a busy intersection within the coronary heart of Brooklyn was past the pale.”

Prosecutors requested the court docket to detain Nurse as a big hazard to the neighborhood, noting he might have brought on extra intensive injury and doubtlessly demise because the utility van was full of apparatus used to restore high-speed fiber optic knowledge strains.

Additionally they stated Nurse has prior felony convictions, together with tried reckless endangerment and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motorized vehicle fees.

Nurse faces a compulsory minimal sentence of seven years in jail and a most of 40 years in jail if convicted of the most recent fees, in keeping with prosecutors.

Greenback vans, a lot of them unlicensed, compete towards taxis and limousines to fill transit gaps throughout New York Metropolis.