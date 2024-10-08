NY Yankees vs Kansas City Royals score, postgame updates for ALDS Game 2

NEW YORK – Carlos Rodon was ablaze, hanging out the aspect to open Sport 2 of the AL Division Collection.

Making his first Yankees’ playoff begin, the veteran lefty’s fortunes turned shortly after a fourth inning leadoff homer by Salvador Perez – a longtime Rodon antagonist.

That began a four-run body by the Kansas Metropolis Royals, who knocked out Rodon and held on Monday evening for a 4-2 win at Yankee Stadium.

Now, the best-of-five ALDS switches to Kansas Metropolis’s Kauffman Stadium for Video games 3 and 4, with the Royals making an attempt desperately to not return to the Bronx for a deciding Sport 5.

Regardless of one other 0-for-5 evening by Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals banged out 11 hits and took a 4-1 lead into the ninth, when Jazz Chisholm Jr. led off with a homer in opposition to nearer Lucas Erceg.

Jon Berti’s two-out single introduced the tying run to the plate, however Gleyber Torres grounded out to finish it.

Here is our evaluation all through Sport 2:

Time for injury, Half II…

Down 4-1 within the eighth, Decide – (0-for-6, 4 Ks within the ALDS coming into this AB) – opens with an infield single, with Wells and Stanton developing vs. lefty Kris Bubic.

However…

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., nonetheless in search of a base hit on this ALDS, has introduced his sensational glove – turning Giancarlo’s scorching smash (109.9-mph) into an inning-ending DP.

Time for injury?

This might be the Yankees’ finest likelihood to get again in it, with Alex Verdugo on first (single), one out, and the highest of the order up vs. lefty Kris Bubic within the seventh.

And…

Gleyber strikes out wanting and Soto flies to the left area warning monitor, because the Royals are actually six outs away from knotting this sequence.

Watch the Berti

Aaron Boone stated Jon Berti was prepared for his debut at first base, and he wasn’t kidding.

With runners on the corners and lefty Tim Hill on, Berti simply saved a minimum of one run with an unassisted double play, snaring pinch-hitter MJ Melendez’s scorching liner and tagging the bag to finish the Royals sixth.

That ball smoked by Melendez and backhanded by a sprawling Berti went off the bat at 105-mph. It is nonetheless 4-1, KC.

Begin the KC bullpen carousel

There have been belief points with the Royals’ bullpen this 12 months, although they have been higher currently.

Now, supervisor Matt Quatraro is into his ‘pen within the fifth, with lefty Angel Zerpa first as much as defend a 4-1 lead.

Laborious guilty him; Cole Ragans was already at 87 pitches and flirting with catastrophe with 4 walks, together with that fourth inning leadoff move to the onerous to stroll Anthony Volpe.

Quick hook for Carlos Rodon

Generally it unravels shortly for Rodon, and in a playoff recreation with a rested bullpen, it led to an early hook.

The lefty began out blazing, however the Salvy Perez homer was adopted by a comfortable single by outdated Astros nemesis Yuli Gurriel, a wild pitch, and RBI singles by a professional hitter in Tommy Pham (with one out) and No. 9 hitter Garrett Hampson – already a Yankee thorn this sequence – with two out.

Rodon was charged with 4 runs. He threw 72 pitches. He did not look thrilled about being lifted.

Royals go forward, knock out Rodon

After that Salvy Perez game-tying solo homer, the Royals managed to rally for 2 runs – and that is all for Carlos Rodon right here within the fourth.

KC concluded a four-run inning with Maikel Garcia’s RBI single off reliever Ian Hamilton, and props to new first baseman Jon Berti for reducing off Juan Soto’s throw and getting Garcia for the third out. It is 4-1.

Swing and a drive, and a glare

Salvy Perez strikes once more, with a homer off Carlos Rodon to open the fourth inning.

Coming into this recreation, the Corridor of Fame sure Royals catcher was a .462 profession hitter in opposition to Rodon, who simply served up his fourth homer to Perez in 28 ABs (together with tonight) to tie it, 1-1.

Perez did a bit hop out of the field because the ball sailed over the left area wall and Rodon stared daggers at him as he trotted to first base.

Perhaps Perez was sitting on that 2-0 slider after seeing sliders on the 2 earlier pitches.

Yankees strike first

It is getting loud right here, as Giancarlo Stanton singled previous the backhanded try of shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., driving in Gleyber Torres for a 1-0 lead within the third.

After strolling Torres to start out the body, Ragans did the onerous half by fanning Soto and getting Decide on a flyball that someway died on the proper area warning monitor.

However Austin Wells singled and Stanton delivered.

Message to the Royals’ pitching employees

If you are going to proceed strolling Gleyber Torres forward of Soto and Decide, likelihood is you are going again to KC down 0-2.

Torres simply walked once more to guide off the third, his fourth stroll of the sequence. And he is been up seven instances.

Carlos Rodon: ‘I am OK!’

Acquired a Mike Mussina “get again to the dugout!” to Joe Torre vibe from Carlos Rodon, waving Aaron Boone and the athletic coach again to the bench after a Maikel Garcia comebacker may need clipped him on the wrist/arm?

Anyway, it went as a single, placing runners at first and second with one out within the Royals third, however Rodon obtained out of it. That included retiring Bobby Witt Jr. – now 0-for-7 on this sequence – on a fielder’s alternative grounder.

Yankees’ first-inning failure, once more

We have seen this before- in Sport 1.

After Ragans walked Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto to start out the sport, Aaron Decide – in want of fixing his October mojo – struck out and the Yanks didn’t money in.

In Sport 1, Decide Ok’d with runners at second and third, none out, and the Yanks failed to attain within the first. This time, Austin Wells adopted by hanging out and Giancarlo Stanton had a damaged bat groundout.

Carlos Rodon comes out roaring

Making his first playoff begin as a Yankee, a fired-up Carlos Rodon struck out the aspect, getting Maikel Garcia (95 mph) and Bobby Witt Jr. (98 mph) on fastballs and getting Vinnie Pasquantino to make a half-hearted swing at a slider.

Rodon got here off the mound smiling and shouting. As one press field wag stated subsequent to me, “It may need been his finest inning as a Yankee.”

Willie Randolph throws ceremonial first pitch

Following Andy Pettitte in Sport 1, Willie Randolph obtained the decision in Sport 2, making like a second baseman and snapping a pleasant throw in entrance of the mound to Oswaldo Cabrera.

In fact, Randolph was a key determine in these epic and infrequently nasty playoff battles with the Royals 40-plus years in the past. Watching from the Royals aspect was the good George Brett.

Jon Berti will get the decision at first base

In Monday evening’s Sport 2, it is a barely completely different lineup search for the Yankees than their best-of-five AL Division Collection opener – a 6-5 win Saturday in opposition to the Royals.

Jon Berti might be making his first ever begin at first base, changing Oswaldo Cabrera who began Sport 1.

Together with lefty-hitting Ben Rice, the Yankees haven’t got a pure first baseman on their roster resulting from Anthony Rizzo’s harm (fractured fingers, proper hand), which is able to maintain the veteran sidelined till a minimum of the subsequent spherical – if the Yanks advance.

Additionally, Berti has been restricted to only 25 video games (74 plate appearances) this 12 months resulting from a extreme calf pressure suffered in late Could.

Nevertheless, “if we’re going to go lengthy on this, he’s going to play a giant position for us,’’ Boone stated of the veteran, acquired by way of commerce from the Miami Marlins simply earlier than Opening Day.

Berti “actually appeared the half’’ of a primary baseman through the lengthy exercise week main as much as the ALDS opener, and Boone feels “good about him the way in which I really feel about Cabrera’’ at first base.

And with Berti’s skill to steal a base, “he brings an athletic dynamic to the desk on the backside of our lineup,” together with offering extra general steadiness to the lineup.

Royals’ lefty starter Cole Ragans has had some problem in opposition to lefty hitters, however Boone felt “comfy’’ with the right-handed hitting Berti over the lefty-hitting rookie Rice and Cabrera.

A switch-hitter who has struggled as a right-handed hitter, Cabrera was thought-about as a lefty hitter by Boone, had Cabrera began in opposition to Ragans.

“Simply felt this made a variety of sense,’’ stated Boone, who thought-about Rice however finally didn’t need the rookie having to face the robust Ragans in his postseason debut.