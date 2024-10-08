NY Yankees vs Kansas City Royals score, postgame updates for ALDS Game 2

NEW YORK – Carlos Rodon was ablaze, hanging out the aspect to open Sport 2 of the AL Division Collection.

Making his first Yankees’ playoff begin, the veteran lefty’s fortunes turned shortly after a fourth inning leadoff homer by Salvador Perez – a longtime Rodon antagonist.

That began a four-run body by the Kansas Metropolis Royals, who knocked out Rodon and held on Monday evening for a 4-2 win at Yankee Stadium.

Oct 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) hands the ball to manager Aaron Boone (17) in the fourth inning during game two of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Now, the best-of-five ALDS switches to Kansas Metropolis’s Kauffman Stadium for Video games 3 and 4, with the Royals making an attempt desperately to not return to the Bronx for a deciding Sport 5.

Regardless of one other 0-for-5 evening by Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals banged out 11 hits and took a 4-1 lead into the ninth, when Jazz Chisholm Jr. led off with a homer in opposition to nearer Lucas Erceg.

