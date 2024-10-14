NY Mets vs Dodgers live score, postgame updates from NLCS Game 1

LOS ANGELES — The Mets had been in a gap earlier than that they had even gotten settled at Dodger Stadium on Sunday evening.

Kodai Senga was able to go so long as supervisor Carlos Mendoza would let him in his second begin off the 60-day injured checklist. It turned out that Senga was his personal worst enemy in Recreation 1 of the Nationwide League Championship Sequence.

Senga might solely report 4 outs and gave up three earned runs because the Mets sputtered to a 9-0 loss to the Dodgers in entrance of 53,503 followers within the opening sport of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium.

With Senga’s management placing the Mets behind, Mendoza used 4 completely different relievers to report the ultimate 20 outs. The Dodgers additionally pushed throughout three extra runs off David Peterson within the fourth inning and three off Jose Butto within the eighth.

In the meantime, the Mets’ offense stumbled out of the gate of their first NLCS sport since 2015. Jack Flaherty, who held them and not using a hit for the primary 4 innings, went on to finish seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts and two hits and two walks allowed.

The Mets, who’ve had a penchant for the dramatic comeback in these 2024 playoffs, couldn’t dig out from an early deficit in Recreation 1.

Watch Mets vs. Dodgers dwell on Fubo

With the Dodgers rolling to the Recreation 1 win, here is our evaluation from their victory over the Mets:

Mookie Betts rips sport open with three-run double

Each former Nationwide League MVP has now gotten in on the act driving in runs for the Dodgers in Recreation 1.

With the bases loaded and one out in opposition to Jose Butto, Mookie Betts knocked a pointy floor ball previous a diving Mark Vientos at third base that allowed three runs to attain and increase the Dodgers forward 9-0. The Dodgers had been aided within the inning by an error by Pete Alonso, who threw excessive to second base with a runner on first to start with of the body.

Jack Flaherty shuts down Mets throughout seven innings

After falling behind by six runs via 4 innings, the Mets weren’t in a position to mount any response in opposition to the Dodgers’ Jack Flaherty.

Flaherty completed with seven scoreless innings, with two hits and two walks allowed whereas hanging out six Mets batters. He retired the ultimate eight batters he confronted.

Jesse Winker’s baserunning gaffe prices Mets potential run

Jesse Winker picked up the Mets’ first hit of the sport in opposition to the Dodgers’ Jack Flaherty to steer off the highest of the fifth inning.

However Winker bumped into hassle on a bloop single into heart area as he rounded second base and stopped as Kike Hernandez fielded a looping single from Jose Iglesias. Hernandez’s throw went to second and Winker was caught in between the bases and thrown out at third. The Mets had been held scoreless after back-to-back fly balls and path the Dodgers 6-0.

Dodgers maintain including on in opposition to David Peterson

Shohei Ohtani is making his impression felt in Recreation 1.

After poking an RBI single within the second inning to run the Mets’ Kodai Senga from the sport, Ohtani helped tack on a run by tagging a dangling curveball from David Peterson off the wall. Tommy Edman scored on a bobble by Starilng Marte.

Ohtani would rating two batters afterward a two-out RBI single from Freddie Freeman to construct the Dodgers benefit to 6-0.

Edman additionally added his personal RBI single within the body as a part of a four-hit rally in opposition to Peterson.

Jack Flaherty makes good first flip via Mets lineup

In his first postseason begin of 2024 in opposition to the Padres, Jack Flaherty gave up three earned runs within the first two innings. Flaherty cleaned up his open in opposition to the Mets, utilizing 46 pitches to ship down the primary 9 Mets batters so as. He struck out 4 batters via the primary run via the Mets lineup.

The Dodgers lead the Mets, 3-0, halfway via the third inning.

Carlos Mendoza removes Kodai Senga after 4 outs

The Mets had been hoping that Kodai Senga would have the ability to pitch three innings in his second begin again from damage. Senga struggled mightily together with his management and solely lasted 1⅓ innings in opposition to the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani tagged Senga for an RBI single after the Mets righty issued his fourth stroll of the sport to construct the Dodgers’ result in 3-0. That is when Mendoza turned to Reed Garrett to report the ultimate two outs. Ohtani was caught stealing for the ultimate out of the second.

Kodai Senga struggles with command, tagged for 2 runs in first

After choosing up a ground-ball out from Shohei Ohtani, the Mets’ Kodai Senga struggled to seek out the strike zone and walked three straight batters. The Dodgers made him pay as Max Muncy looped in a two-run single to offer the Dodgers a 2-0 lead after the primary inning. Senga solely threw three strikes in his first 16 pitches.

Mets announce Recreation 1 lineup for NLCS

Dodgers announce Recreation 1 lineup for the NLCS

How one can watch Recreation 1 of Mets vs. Dodgers

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Channel: Fox