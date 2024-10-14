NY Mets vs Dodgers live score, postgame updates from NLCS Game 1

LOS ANGELES — The Mets had been in a gap earlier than that they had even gotten settled at Dodger Stadium on Sunday evening.

Kodai Senga was able to go so long as supervisor Carlos Mendoza would let him in his second begin off the 60-day injured checklist. It turned out that Senga was his personal worst enemy in Recreation 1 of the Nationwide League Championship Sequence.

Senga might solely report 4 outs and gave up three earned runs because the Mets sputtered to a 9-0 loss to the Dodgers in entrance of 53,503 followers within the opening sport of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium.

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga (34) reacts after being pulled from the mound against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during game one of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs on Oct. 13, 2024, at Dodger Stadium.

With Senga’s management placing the Mets behind, Mendoza used 4 completely different relievers to report the ultimate 20 outs. The Dodgers additionally pushed throughout three extra runs off David Peterson within the fourth inning and three off Jose Butto within the eighth.

In the meantime, the Mets’ offense stumbled out of the gate of their first NLCS sport since 2015. Jack Flaherty, who held them and not using a hit for the primary 4 innings, went on to finish seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts and two hits and two walks allowed.

The Mets, who’ve had a penchant for the dramatic comeback in these 2024 playoffs, couldn’t dig out from an early deficit in Recreation 1.

With the Dodgers rolling to the Recreation 1 win, here is our evaluation from their victory over the Mets:

Mookie Betts rips sport open with three-run double

Each former Nationwide League MVP has now gotten in on the act driving in runs for the Dodgers in Recreation 1.

