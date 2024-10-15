NY Mets take NLCS Game 2 over LA Dodgers: Analysis

NY Mets take NLCS Game 2 over LA Dodgers: Analysis

LOS ANGELES – The Mets made certain that their Citi Discipline homecoming shall be an encouraging one.

After a lackluster Sport 1 efficiency towards the Dodgers on Sunday, the Mets mounted a fast response in Sport 2 to even the Nationwide League Championship Collection.

The Mets broke by for six runs within the first two innings, together with a grand slam by Mark Vientos and solo residence run by Francisco Lindor, to take down the Dodgers, 7-3, in entrance of 52,926 followers on Monday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

MARK VIENTOS:‘You need me up? I am gonna present you’: How he flipped NLCS script on Dodgers

The sequence between the Mets and Dodgers is now tied 1-1 as the 2 sides head again throughout the nation for 3 video games in Flushing starting at 8:08 p.m. on Wednesday.

Oct 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts with outfielder Tyrone Taylor (15) after game two of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Mets’ early onslaught was sufficient to resist a Dodgers’ push within the fifth and sixth innings. Max Muncy belted a solo residence run off Sean Manaea within the sixth and Phil Maton labored by a bases-loaded jam by surrendering two runs – each charged to Manaea – within the sixth inning.

