NY Mets beat Phillies in NLDS Game 3 behind Sean Manaea, offense

NEW YORK — The Mets had about pretty much as good of a homecoming as may have been anticipated.

After two weeks spent making an attempt to clinch a playoff spot and prolong their journey, the Mets felt the love from their residence crowd. And so they earned it.

The Mets acquired a sterling effort from Sean Manaea and rode a balanced offensive effort to attain a 7-2 victory over the Phillies in Sport 3 of the Nationwide League Division Sequence in entrance of 44,093 followers on Tuesday evening at Citi Subject.

The Mets opened up a lead on solo residence runs by Pete Alonso and Jesse Winker off Aaron Nola. Then, in back-to-back innings, the Mets cashed in on bases-loaded alternatives, with Starling Marte and Jose Iglesias knocking two-run singles within the sixth and the seventh.

