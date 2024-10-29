NY Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers score, postgame updates, takeaways

NEW YORK – Kenny Atkinson had one thought when he realized the Knicks had acquired middle Karl-Anthony Cities earlier this month in a commerce with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Once I noticed that, I stated they’re championship contenders,” the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach stated previous to his staff’s sport towards the Knicks Monday night time at Madison Sq. Backyard.

However on this night time, the Cavaliers bought the higher of the Knicks.

Tom Thibodeau’s staff blew a 13-point lead and the Cavaliers finally escaped with a 110-104 victory to enhance to 4-0 on the season.

The Knicks fell to 1-2.

