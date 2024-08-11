NY Jets vs. Washington Commanders pre-season game

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Bruce Header of the Jets after he sacked Marcus Mariota of the Commanders within the first half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jason Brownlee of the Jets has this cross damaged up by Byron Pringle of the Commanders because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Aaron Rodgers on the bench throughout pre recreation heat ups because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jets followers throughout pre recreation heat ups because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jets followers throughout pre recreation heat ups because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jets followers throughout pre recreation heat ups because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Aaron Rodgers, who wasnÕt dressed to play, throughout pre recreation heat ups because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Aaron Rodgers with Washington head coach Dan Quinn throughout pre recreation heat ups because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jets head coach Robert Salih with Washington head coach Dan Quinn watching Aaron Rodgers throughout pre recreation heat ups because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Will McDonald IV of the Jets with followers throughout pre recreation heat ups because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jets normal supervisor Joe Douglas throughout pre recreation heat ups because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Aaron Rodgers, who wasnÕt dressed to play, throughout pre recreation heat ups because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Carrick Bernard-Converse of the Jets canÕt forestall this lengthy reception by Dyami Brown of the Commanders because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

22East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Isaiah Oliver of the Jets canÕt cease of the Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels from scoring a TD because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Working the ball within the first half is Braylon Allen of the Jets because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jets quarterback Tyron Taylor is chased out of the pocket because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Malachi Corley of the Jets carrying the ball because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — JJets head coach Robert Saleh within the first half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jets head coach Robert Saleh attempting to get a proof on a play within the first half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Bruce Header of the Jets sacks Marcus Mariota of the Commanders within the first half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Working the ball within the first half is Braylon Allen of the Jets because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jet followers within the first half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Carrick Bernard-Converse of the Jets breaks up a cross meant for Olamide Zaccheaus of the Commanders within the first half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jason Brownlee of the Jets makes this TD catch within the first half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jason Brownlee of the Jets after making a TD catch within the first half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Working the ball within the first half is Isaiah Davis of the Jets because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jets quarterback Andrew Peasley is sacked by KJ Henry of the Commanders within the first half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez within the second half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. The Jets topped the Commanders 20-17. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Kyu Blu Kelly in canÕt take down Israel Abanikanda within the second half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. The Jets topped the Commanders 20-17. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Michael Wiley of the Commanders is pursued by Marcelino McCrary-Ball of the Jets within the second half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. The Jets topped the Commanders 20-17. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — The Commanders head coach Dan Quinn within the second half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. The Jets topped the Commanders 20-17. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jets working again Israel Abanikanda scores the tying TD within the second half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. The Jets topped the Commanders 20-17. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jets working again Israel Abanikanda scores the tying TD within the second half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. The Jets topped the Commanders 20-17. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — JGarrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers on the Jets sideline within the second half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. The Jets topped the Commanders 20-17. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams on the sidelines within the second half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. The Jets topped the Commanders 20-17. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez runs for a primary down late within the second half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. The Jets topped the Commanders 20-17. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Austin Seibert kicks the profitable discipline purpose late within the second half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. The Jets topped the Commanders 20-17. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Head coach Robert Salih and Austin Seibert after Seibert the profitable discipline purpose late within the second half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. The Jets topped the Commanders 20-17. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Michael Wiley scores a Commander TD within the second half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. The Jets topped the Commanders 20-17. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Michael Wiley scores a Commander TD within the second half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. The Jets topped the Commanders 20-17. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Head coach Robert Salih and former Seahawks linebacker now with the Commanders, Bobby Wagner on the finish of the sport because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season. The Jets topped the Commanders 20-17. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community