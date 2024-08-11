East Rutherford, NJ -- August 10, 2024 -- Bruce Header of the Jets after he sacked Marcus Mariota of the Commanders in the first half as the Washington Commanders came to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets in the first press season game of the 2024 season.

NY Jets vs. Washington Commanders pre-season game

by

East Rutherford, NJ — August 10, 2024 — Bruce Header of the Jets after he sacked Marcus Mariota of the Commanders within the first half because the Washington Commanders got here to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets within the first press season recreation of the 2024 season.

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA At the moment Community

Leave a Comment