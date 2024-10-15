NY hangs on to win crucial NLCS Game 2

LOS ANGELES — Effectively, a lot for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ intelligent technique of utilizing a bullpen sport once they had a rested beginning pitcher able to go.

It blew up of their face.

Mightily.

The New York Mets battered the Dodgers within the early innings, held on for a 7-3 victory, and fly out of city Monday with their carry-on luggage crammed as soon as once more with mojo.

They’ll return residence with the Nationwide League Championship Collection at 1-game apiece, with the subsequent three video games at Citi Subject in New York starting Tuesday with Sport 3.

