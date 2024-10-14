NY Giants vs Bengals live score, postgame updates, highlights

EAST RUTHERFORD – This was a type of video games that may alter the notion of a season.

The Giants simply couldn’t end the job.

They had been aggressive when wanted within the second half. The protection was excellent in holding down Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals’ high-powered offense.

But in the long run, the Giants couldn’t ship to grab management of the sport. Daniel Jones’ fourth-down cross to Darius Slayton was knocked away by Bengals cornerback DJ Turner, and there went an opportunity to choose up their second straight upset victory, as an alternative dropping, 17-7.

The Bengals (2-4) got here in because the favorites regardless of their document, and the Giants might have put themselves smack dab within the NFC East race with Dallas and Washington dropping Sunday, and Philadelphia coming right here subsequent Sunday in Saquon Barkley’s return to MetLife Stadium.

The Giants (2-4) have been combating for respect. They’ve been battling to persuade others that the 2024 marketing campaign was not over following one other 0-2 begin.

Sunday evening’s efficiency was once more about missed alternatives. Greg Joseph hooked a 47-yard area aim extensive left, one that may have tied the rating early within the fourth quarter. The Giants bypassed one other probability for Joseph, which might have come from past 50 yards, and Jones was unable to attach with Slayton.

On the Bengals’ closing drive, Burrow hit Princeton’s Andrei Iosivas for 29 yards on a third-and-12. A cease there, and the Giants get one other probability on offense. Then got here essentially the most troublesome one to just accept: Micah McFadden stripped the ball from Bengals again Chase Brown, and the fumble squirted on the turf away from security Jason Pinnock, towards the sideline after which out of bounds on the two-minute warning with 1;58 left.

One play later, Brown ripped off a 30-yard landing run. Ball recreation.

Here is our evaluation from all through the sport:

Bengals 10, Giants 7, 10:27 left in 4th quarter

Greg Joseph’s 47-yard area aim sails extensive left because the Giants miss a possibility to tug even. Brian Daboll went for it on fourth down earlier within the possession they usually transformed, however the drive stalled when a Daniel Jones third down cross was knocked down by former Large B.J. Hill on the line.

Bengals 10, Giants 7, :41 left in third quarter

Dexter Lawrence was in the course of two large performs for the Giants as they pressured the Bengals to accept a area aim. Cincinnati took the lead, but it surely might have been larger. Lawrence drew a holding penalty that negated a landing run by Chase Brown. On the following play, Lawrence sacked Joe Burrow – his seventh of the yr – to power the sector aim.

Giants 7, Bengals 7, 5:48 left within the third quarter

The Giants’ offense lastly discovered the tip zone, and it was a grind. Regardless of, as Tyrone Tracy Jr. muscle mass his manner into the tip zone from one yard out to cap a 16-play drive on which the Giants transformed two fourth-down performs.

The protection stands up, forces turnover

Perhaps Brian Daboll knew one thing. He put the belief in his protection after going for that failed fourth down in their very own territory and Large Blue rewarded his determination. Bobby Okereke pressured a fumble by Zack Moss and Micah McFadden recovered. Can the Giants’ offense discover the tip zone and make this a recreation?

Brian Daboll will get manner too aggressive

It is one factor to play to win. The Giants went for it on fourth-and-2 from their very own 38, and Daniel Jones’ throw past the sticks to Wan’Dale Robinson was knocked down by Mike Hilton. The Bengals and Joe Burrow are in enterprise.

Giants-Bengals halftime stats

BENGALS

Passing: Joe Burrow 9-15, 87 yards

Speeding: Burrow 2-57, TD; Chase Brown 5-13; Zack Moss 4-9

Receiving: Tee Higgins 4-48; Ja’Marr Chase 2-19; Brown 1-11; Andrei Iosivas 1-7; Moss 1-2

GIANTS

Passing: Daniel Jones 8-16, 81 yards, INT

Speeding: Jones 5-37, Tyrone Tracy 3-3, Eric Grey 2-7

Receiving: Tracy 3-33, Wan’Dale Robinson 2-22, Darius Slayton 2-20, Jalin Hyatt 1-6

Halftime: Bengals 7, Giants 0

The Giants’ protection is balling. The offense and Daniel Jones are scuffling. Nonetheless, it is a recreation. Can the Giants rating a landing at residence? They haven’t but this season.

Prime time Daniel Jones picked off

You’ll be able to’t try this, Daniel Jones. He was plastered by B.J. Hill after lacking his scorching learn, Tyrone Tracy, who was open, and tried to throw the ball up. The outcome: unlucky. The duck landed proper within the ready arms of Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt. The Giants had been driving for a possible game-tying rating.

Bengals 7, Giants 0: 11:32 left in first quarter

The Giants needed to be cautious of Joe Burrow’s proper arm. As an alternative, on the sport’s opening drive, Burrow crushed them together with his legs. Going through a third-and-18 after a Brian Burns sack, Burrow took benefit of the Giants’ overaggressive pursuit on the left aspect, discovered a crease and scooted 47 yards for a shocking landing.

The Giants had the entire momentum. The constructing was rocking.

And identical to that, the Bengals had the lead. Perhaps it is an omen, contemplating the Giants have trailed 7-0 in every of their two wins, and early.

Giants vs Bengals inactives

BENGALS

DE Cedric Johnson

T Andrew Stueber

DT Lawrence Man

WR Jermaine Burton

TE Tanner McLachlan

DT Jay Tufele

GIANTS

Tommy DeVito (emergency third QB)

WR Malik Nabers

RB Devin Singletary

P Jamie Gillan

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

OL Jake Kubas

CB Tre Hawkins III

Setting the stage: Will Daniel Jones hear cheers or boos?

Wrote all about Daniel Jones’ prime time document of 1-14 earlier this week, breaking down the outcomes going again to his rookie season. His poor play at residence can also be motive for concern, going again to the 2022 recreation in opposition to the Colts through which the followers chanted his title. The Giants are 0-2 at MetLife this season and the offense hasn’t scored a TD in Jones’ final 4 residence begins.

NY Giants vs Bengals damage updates

The Giants won’t have main receiver Malik Nabers (concussion protocol) and main rusher Devin Singletary (groin) for the second straight week. That places strain on Darius Slayton and rookie Tyrone Tracy, each of whom went over 100 yards in opposition to the Seahawks.

The Giants will flip to Azeez Ojulari to pair with Brian Burns at outdoors linebacker with Kayvon Thibodeaux having been positioned on injured reserve Saturday following wrist surgical procedure. Thibodeaux will probably be out a minimal of 4 video games.

The Giants have additionally signed punter Matt Haack with Jamie Gillan out with a hamstring damage. Haack will do the punting and holding for area objectives and point-after-touchdown kicks. They weren’t going to danger a particular groups damage that got here again to chew them in Week 1 with Gunner Olszewski (groin) and Week 2 with Graham Gano (groin/hamstring).

For the Bengals, RBs Chase Brown (quadricep) and Zack Moss (foot) are anticipated to play. Brown is listed as questionable. CB Mike Hilton (knee) has been a full participant in observe this week, however he’s listed as questionable.

NY Giants vs Bengals historical past

Sequence document: Bengals lead 6-5

Giants’ final win: Nov. 29, 2020 (19-17 in Cincinnati)

Bengals’ final win: Nov. 11, 2012 (31-13 in Cincinnati)

NY Giants vs Bengals prediction

The decide: Giants 28, Bengals 24

Here is why: Discuss momentum shifts. If that ever really mattered within the NFL, it is a week the place all the pieces appears to level to the Giants developing with their greatest effort at residence shortly. How far more do the Bengals have within the tank to beat a jarring time beyond regulation loss to the Ravens? They definitely have the weapons to make the Giants pay everywhere in the area, however we’ll go Large Blue on this one in a detailed one. This staff has gotten higher each week, and that is half the battle on this league.

NY Giants vs Bengals betting odds

Recreation traces and odds from BetMGM:

Unfold: Bengals by 3.5

Over/underneath: 47

NY Giants vs Bengals climate replace

Cloudy. Excessive of 67. Probability of rain 15 %.

NY Giants 2024 schedule

Sept. 8 vs. Vikings, L 28-6

Sept. 15 at Commanders, L 21-18

Sept. 22 at Browns, W 21-15

Sept. 26 vs. Cowboys, L 20-15

Oct. 6 at Seahawks, W 29-20

Oct. 13 vs. Bengals, 8:20 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Eagles, 1 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Steelers, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 3 vs. Commanders, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 vs. Panthers (in Germany), 9:30 a.m.

Nov. 24 vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 28 at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 vs. Saints, 1 p.m.

Dec. 15 vs. Ravens, 1 p.m.

Dec. 22 at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 17 TBD vs. Colts

Week 18 TBD at Eagles

