NY Film Festival 2024 Opening Night Movie: ‘Nickel Boys’

The 2024 New York Movie Competition will open with RaMell Ross’ Nickel Boys, it was introduced in the present day.

The film, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, stars Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater, Fred Hechinger, Daveed Diggs and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

Nickel Boys, which Ross directed from a script he wrote with Joslyn Barnes based mostly on Whitehead’s guide, will display screen Sept. 27.

The Nickel Boys follows two Black youngsters (Herisse and Wilson) unjustly sentenced to a brutal reform college, the Nickel Academy, in Jim Crow-era Florida.

“What an absolute honor for Nickel Boys to open the 62nd New York Movie Competition…a daydream actually, for the crew, the solid and group who’ve dedicated so wholeheartedly to its imaginative and prescient,” mentioned Ross, who acquired acclaim in addition to Oscar and Emmy nominations for his 2018 documentary Hale County This Morning, This Night. “It feels virtually full circle, given Hale County This Morning, This Night’s choice in 2018’s New Administrators/New Movies program. The New York Movie Competition specifically constellates a lot of what one aspires towards by filmic manufacturing. Since simply after my undergrad once I was wooed by the nonetheless and transferring picture, it has been a unprecedented compendium for international aesthetics.”

NYFF inventive director Dennis Lim added, “Nickel Boys indicators the emergence of a significant filmmaking voice. RaMell Ross’ fiction debut, like his earlier work in images and documentary, searches for brand spanking new methods of seeing and, in so doing, expands the chances of visible language. It’s probably the most audacious American film I’ve seen in a while, and we’re excited and honored to open the New York Movie Competition with it.”

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, David Levine and Barnes produce Nickel Boys, which will probably be launched in theaters by Orion Footage/Amazon MGM Studios on Oct. 25, increasing by the autumn.

The 62nd New York Movie Competition, introduced by Movie at Lincoln Heart, is ready to run from Sept. 27 to Oct. 14.