Nuggets vs. Nets odds, line, score prediction, spread, time: 2024 NBA picks, Oct. 29 best bets by proven model

The Denver Nuggets (1-2) proceed their East Coast street journey once they tackle the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) on the Barclays Heart on Tuesday. The Nuggets notched their first win of the season on Monday, beating the Toronto Raptors 127-125 in extra time. Nikola Jokic scored 40 factors and grabbed 10 rebounds within the win. The Nets want to construct off their 115-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The Nets are 2-1 and the Nuggets are 0-3 towards the unfold this season.

Tipoff on the Barclays Heart in Brooklyn is about for 7:30 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists Denver as a 4.5-point favourite within the newest Nets vs. Nuggets odds, whereas the over/below for whole factors scored is 218. Earlier than locking in any Nuggets vs. Nets picks, be certain to take a look at the NBA predictions and betting recommendation from the SportsLine Projection Mannequin.

Nets vs. Nuggets unfold: Denver -4.5

Nets vs. Nuggets over/below: 218 factors

Nets vs. Nuggets cash line: Denver -193, Brooklyn +161

Nets vs. Nuggets streaming: FuboTV (Attempt at no cost)

Why the Nuggets can cowl

The Nuggets notched their first win of the season on Monday night time behind sturdy performances from all 5 starters. Jamal Murray had his greatest recreation of the season, scoring 17 factors to go along with 9 rebounds and 7 assists. Energy ahead Aaron Gordon added a double-double with 16 factors, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

Denver additionally has arguably the most effective participant within the NBA in three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The 29-year-old Serbian has been excellent to open the season, averaging 32.3 factors, 10.3 rebounds, and seven.0 assists per recreation. On Monday night time, Jokic scored 40 factors and had 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and two blocks.

Why the Nets can cowl

The Nets are going through a Nuggets group on the second night time of a street back-to-back. The Nuggets have not been taking part in significantly properly as a gaggle to start the season, and should choose to relaxation a number of veteran gamers on Tuesday. Denver is 0-3 towards the unfold this season.

Taking pictures guard Cam Thomas has been red-hot by way of three video games for the Nets. The previous LSU standout enters Tuesday averaging 30.7 factors, 5.3 rebounds, and a couple of.7 assists per recreation. Level guard Dennis Schroder has additionally performed properly, averaging 20.7 factors and 6.3 assists per recreation.

The best way to make Nuggets vs. Nets picks

