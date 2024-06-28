Nuggets get DaRon Holmes II from Suns for Ryan Dunn, future picks

• Draft Board

The Denver Nuggets acquired reigning Kia MVP Nikola Jokic some extra assist in the entrance court docket, whereas the Phoenix Suns added to their backcourt depth.

In a Draft-night swap, Denver acquired the rights to the No. 22 decide DaRon Holmes II from Phoenix for No. 28 decide Ryan Dunn, the No. 56 decide within the 2024 Draft and second-round picks in 2026 and 2031.

Nuggets get:

Suns get:

Ryan Dunn (twenty eighth decide)

56th general decide

2026 second-round decide

2031 second-round decide

Our decide of the day! We’ve got chosen Dayton Middle DaRon Holmes II by way of a commerce with the Phoenix Suns that isn’t but closing ⚒️#NBADraft x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/J9Ql3vhw8B — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 27, 2024

Say 👋 to the most recent Solar! pic.twitter.com/Tvhvdh2pEt — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 27, 2024

Holmes was probably the most proficient scorers within the nation at Dayton and posted 20.4 factors, 8.5 rebounds and a pair of.6 assists and a pair of.1 blocks per recreation final season. At 6-foot-9, he can provide worth to Denver within the pick-and-roll recreation as he can shoot the ball, end close to the rim and defend a number of positions.

Final season, veteran DeAndre Jordan served as considered one of Jokic’s main backups, with Zeke Nnaji additionally filling into that rotation. Nnaji acquired a contract extension final summer season, however Jordan is an unrestricted free agent this summer season and the addition of Holmes supplies insurance coverage for Denver ought to it choose to not re-sign Jordan.

Dunn will give Phoenix some youth and defensive expertise on the wings. The 6-foot-6 guard posted 8.1 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.3 bpg and 1.3 spg final season and is called a powerful rebounder and defender. He’ll be a part of a Phoenix backcourt that features Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Grayson Allen and will be capable of compete for minutes as a reserve in that group.