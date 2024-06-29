Nubcat Price Prediction: NUB Soars 54%, But SOL Meme Coin Hunters Rush To Buy SEAL Before Its ICO Ends Today

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Nubcat value soared 54% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.02530 as of 04:42 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that rose 14% to $3.56 million.

This comes as Solana soared 7% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $134, because the Solana ecosystem tokens gained 3% to a $206 billion market capitalization.

Nubcat Value Gearing Up For A Bullish Rally Over The Falling Wedge Sample

The Nubcat value has been on a downtrend in June, buying and selling throughout the falling wedge sample, information from GeckoTerminal reveals. Nevertheless, the bulls have discovered some help round $0.0164, enabling them to push the token over the higher boundary of the falling wedge sample.

NUB value bulls appear to be pushing the token towards a rally above the wedge. Nevertheless, the resistances round $0.02594 and $0.03729 (50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs)) act as the edge that the bulls purpose to beat.

The Relative Power Index (RSI) is hovering over the 50-midline degree, because it closes in on the 70-overbought area, displaying continued investor optimism.

Furthermore, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) can also be bullish, with the MACD line (blue) crossing above the sign line (orange), forming a bullish crossover, which may push the token above.

The Stochastic Oscillator 14 3 3 line (blue) additionally crosses above the orange set off line, representing a bullish transferring common crossover, which may immediate the bulls to purchase extra.

Nubcat Value Prediction

The Nubcat value evaluation on the 4-hour chart signifies that the token is ready for a sustained bullish stance over the falling wedge sample, because the bulls goal $0.060.

Nevertheless, in an inverse state of affairs, if the bears maintain the momentum, the bulls may retreat to the $0.017 help degree, which acts as a cushion in opposition to downward stress.

In the meantime, traders are speeding to purchase the brand new Solana meme coin Sealana (SEAL) earlier than its presale ends at present, June 25, at 6 p.m. UTC.

#Sealana has obtained some large information for y’all at present! 🦭🍻 After a protracted night time of consuming, doin’ American $SEAL issues 🇺🇸 and blacking out! 😵 He awoke with some actual psychological readability and made the decision that the #Presale‘s gonna finish on June twenty fifth at 6 pm UTC! ⏰ You already know what that… pic.twitter.com/va7W8abVjb — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 6, 2024

Purchase Sealana Earlier than Presale Ends As we speak – Final Probability

The Solana meme coin market has been rising this 12 months, evidenced by the inception of larger meme cash, together with WIF, BOME, and SLERF.

One such meme coin, Sealana, has been gaining traction, after having raised over $5 million in its presale.

Sealana is predicated on a chubby seal within the Solana Sea who spends all day at his pc, gorging on chips and canned tuna whereas trying to find the subsequent large Solana meme coin.

What higher method to present your love of Lambos, Huge Positive factors & Freedom than getting a #USA tattoo to point out for it! 🇺🇸 #Sealana is aware of what’s finest for American made #Memecoins and has a plan to make them nice once more! 🦭 Ship $SOL 💸 and let him be an instance for all #Degens!💪 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/B4aBZ2wEbI — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 14, 2024

This character, as soon as glossy and agile, is now messy and overweight, pushed by an insatiable urge for food for junk meals.

Based on Crypto Boy, a outstanding crypto analyst, and Youtuber, SEAL has the potential to soar 100X after its launch.

After the conclusion of its ICO in about 10 hours, tokens shall be airdropped to traders, with the distribution occasion reportedly going down on June 27.

To take part within the presale, go to the official web site to purchase SEAL tokens right here for under $0.022 per token.

Associated Information

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Sport Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

