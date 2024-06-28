NPR live broadcast and analysis of CNN Presidential Debate tonight at 8 p.m.

WPR Information stations and wpr.org will broadcast NPR’s anchored reside particular protection of the CNN Presidential Debate tonight, June 27, at 8 p.m. Along with the 90-minute debate, WPR Information listeners will hear NPR’s skilled post-debate evaluation.

The NPR broadcast is hosted by Steve Inskeep. Additionally becoming a member of might be NPR Senior Political Correspondent and Editor Domenico Montanaro, Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley, White Home Correspondents Franco Ordonez and Deepa Shivaram, Immigration Correspondent Sergio Martinez Beltran, and Correspondent Elissa Nadworny, who covers abortion and reproductive rights.

This reside particular protection will preempt “The Center,” “At this time, Defined” and “Chapter A Day.” Milwaukee listeners can livestream at wpr.org or tune in WUWM.

NPR.org will provide reside video from CNN through YouTube, and a LiveBlog with reporting and evaluation beginning at 6 p.m.