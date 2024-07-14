‘Now I Dream of Paris 2024’: Tennis Player Jasmine Paolini on Her Fairytale Season

Do you want vogue?

I do like vogue, and really, I’ve to benefit from it to buy groceries after Wimbledon [laughs].

What’s your favourite piece of clothes? And what accent is at all times in your suitcase?

I actually like skirts, and the accent that’s by no means lacking from my suitcase is a pleasant bag.

How necessary is your aesthetic facet to you? Do you’ve gotten a magnificence routine?

Sure, I’ve a magnificence routine that I attempt to comply with every single day, particularly as a result of we tennis gamers are uncovered to the solar for a lot of months of the yr. So, I feel it’s necessary to deal with my pores and skin.

Let’s discuss leisure time. What do you do whenever you’re not coaching?

Nothing specifically, I’m only a very regular woman. I like hanging out with my mates, watching TV collection, studying a guide, going out for dinner. In brief, doing regular issues. I don’t have one thing particular that I take pleasure in; I’m fairly primary in that regard.

What’s your relationship with social media and your public persona?

I take into account myself a personal individual: on social media, I attempt to share extra of my athletic facet than my private life off the court docket. Often, I do submit one thing private, but it surely will depend on how I really feel.

Might I ask when you’ve got a romantic relationship that’s providing you with extra power on the court docket? How a lot can love assist—or, conversely, distract—knowledgeable tennis participant who at all times wants to take care of excessive focus?

I’m at the moment not in a romantic relationship. However I feel a wholesome relationship can solely be useful.

What do the Olympics imply to you?

Quite a bit. I nonetheless bear in mind when my father used to indicate me athletics on TV after I was a toddler; that’s the primary picture that involves thoughts after I consider the Olympics. After I attended the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony in 2021, it was a really emotional second—a dream come true. The athlete on TV was me.

This story was translated from the unique Italian.