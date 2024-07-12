Novak Djokovic To Play For Record 25th Major Title In Wimbledon Rematch Against Carlos Alcaraz

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates as he performs towards Lorenzo Musetti … [+] of Italy within the Gents’s Singles Semi-Remaining match throughout day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Garden Tennis and Croquet Membership on July 12, 2024 in London, England. (Picture by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

With yet one more win, Novak Djokovic can change the No. 24 on his sneakers to a 25.

To get there and surpass Margaret Court docket with a file twenty fifth main title and a record-tying eighth Wimbledon crown, Djokovic should earn revenge towards Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s Wimbledon closing.

One yr after Alcaraz defeated the Serb in an epic five-set closing that spoiled Djokovic’s likelihood for a calendar Grand Slam, the 2 rivals will meet once more for the championship. Alcaraz, 21, holds a 3-2 lead on the 37-year-old Djokovic.

No. 2 Djokovic adopted No. 3 Alcaraz into the ultimate with a surgical 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-4 dismantling of No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti, who was showing in his first Grand Slam semifinal. Djokovic is into his thirty seventh Grand Slam closing and tenth Wimbledon closing — Roger Federer leads with 12 — — regardless of having meniscus surgical procedure a bit greater than a month in the past that pressured him to withdraw from his Roland Garros quarterfinal.

Three-time main champ Alcaraz took out No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in 4 units within the first semifinal to earn his thirteenth straight Wimbledon win and his thirteenth consecutive main win.

“I’m clearly very, very glad, more than happy and joyful to be in one other finals, however I don’t wish to cease right here,” Djokovic mentioned on court docket. “Hopefully, I’ll get my palms on that trophy on Sunday.”

Requested if he had doubts following his knee surgical procedure, he mentioned:

“There was loads of doubts. Coming into London 8 days earlier than the match began. I didn’t know if I’d be a part of the match or not. I used to be maintaining the whole lot open til the day of the draw. I performed a number of observe units with high gamers and exhibition matches which proved to me I’m in a ok state to go deep. I mentioned earlier than the match if I felt like I didn’t have an opportunity to go deep within the match I most likely wouldn’t be enjoying. That form of mentality is ever current. I’m simply more than happy and grateful to all of the group members for serving to me arrive to the place I’m.”

One report says the “get-in” value for the boys’s closing shall be over $10,000.

Djokovic has now reached 10 finals at three completely different majors: Australian Open (10-of-10), Wimbledon (7-of-9) and the U.S. Open (4-of-10).

The Serb needs to be effectively rested for the ultimate since he received a walkover into the semifinals as a result of Alex De Minaur’s hip harm after which took out Musetti in straight units.

Towards Musetti, Djokovic took the primary set because of an early break and loads of expertise in main semifinals.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Lorenzo Musetti of Italy performs a backhand towards Novak Djokovic of … [+] Serbia within the Gents’s Singles Semi-Remaining match throughout day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Garden Tennis and Croquet Membership on July 12, 2024 in London, England. (Picture by Julian Finney/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

After falling behind 1-3 within the second set, Djokovic rattled off 12 of the following 16 factors to go forward 4-3.

Musetti saved a set level with some gutsy baseline play to drive a tiebreak, however Djokovic raced out to a 4-1 lead within the breaker. He closed the breaker out with a forehand strategy after which an overhead smash into the open court docket.

Djokovic once more earned an early break within the third for a 2-1 lead.

Musetti overcame a 3-5, 0-40 deficit within the third set to carry serve and get it to 4-5.

Djokovic closed it out on his fourth match level when Musetti despatched a backhand lengthy.

Waiting for dealing with Alcaraz, Djokovic mentioned:

“Carlos Alcaraz goes to win many extra Grand Slams … perhaps after I retire, in about 15 years. I am joking!”

He added: “He’s deservedly one of many biggest 21-year-olds we’ve ever seen on this sport….He already beat me right here in Wimbledon finals final yr in an exciting five-setter. I don’t count on something lower than that, an enormous battle on the court docket. He’s as a whole a participant as they arrive. It’s going to take one of the best of my skills to beat him on Sunday.”