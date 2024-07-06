Novak Djokovic rises to Alexei Popyrin challenge and reaches fourth round | Wimbledon 2024

Novak Djokovic, like England, is aware of all about additional time and penalties. He has been in that perilous zone a lot of the yr, with no titles and ­gathering vulnerability – however unwavering self-belief to match mountainous expectations; he has by no means lacked for both.

And right here he’s, like England, nonetheless within the event, defying the ­consensus after current knee surgical procedure – and the sterling problem of world No 47, Alexei Popyrin – to be three wins away from a tenth ultimate, with the bookmakers twitching once more.

Roger Federer has gone. Andy Murray has (nearly definitely) gone. Rafael Nadal goes. Djokovic continues to be there, nonetheless profitable, nonetheless nice, if ­marginally diminished.

Certainly, if the 37-year-old Serb have been to win his eighth Wimbledon title on one good leg within the autumn of his profession to attract alongside Federer, it might rank as one among his ­most interesting achievements in ­placing collectively an unapproachable ­assortment of 25 majors.

To his credit score, Popyrin – whom he beat 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3), on Saturday night time to succeed in the fourth spherical for the sixteenth time – made him sweat for it. Showing in his fifth Wimbledon and but to get previous the third spherical, the 24-year-old Australian, whose huge serve and pleasant one-handed backhand lit up Centre Court docket, performed some wonderful tennis, however not fairly sufficient of it on the proper time.

Djokovic, who subsequent performs the Dane Holger Rune, stated courtside, “It was one other robust match. I didn’t count on something much less. He was near win that. We performed one another in Australia. He’s harmful on any floor. He was the higher participant within the first set. And within the fourth it was anyone’s sport. It was among the best tie-breaks I performed this yr.

“Every match is getting higher: motion, confidence, attain, sliding. Hoping the trajectory will maintain stepping into a constructive means.”

Even when Popyrin broke within the first set with a blistering cross-court forehand, and held his nerve to go 1-0 up, it was the outdated boy carrying the strapping on his proper knee who was nonetheless the favorite.

The world No 2 has been by way of this situation numerous occasions in his lengthy profession, typically taking practically an hour to get his motor revved earlier than cruising to the road like a Rolls Royce. There could be a couple of pot holes to barter right here over the journey, however he hit again shortly, breaking for 3-1 within the second.

Then, a peculiar spotlight: as Popyrin stepped as much as serve at 1-4, the chair needed to ask for quiet, as these watching England seal the deal of their Euro 2024 penalty shootout on their telephones couldn’t comprise their oohs and aahs. It was as if the ­rigidity had handed from Düsseldorf to south-west London for the remainder of the night.

Alexei Popyrin congratulates Novak Djokovic after their match. {Photograph}: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Having established a mutually coherent rhythm, the combatants ­settled all the way down to a string of ­entertaining exchanges till Djokovic cracked the truce. He broke for 2-0 then shocked Popyrin with the kind of forehand return that when so surprised Federer on the US Open the Swiss misplaced his cool to explain it because the kind of hit-and-hope shot a teen would possibly play.

How he want to be in comparison with an impetuous teenager now. There may be nonetheless loads of vigour in his tennis, although, and his motion was not far off his greatest.

His precision on serve and off the bottom slowly nonplussed an ­opponent uncertain of the place the subsequent bullet was coming from. In the middle of the match, Djokovic hit his ­thousandth ace at Wimbledon, so there’s nonetheless pop on his serve.

Because the third set slid from his view, Popyrin dug in to increase the drama so long as he might. Clearly thrilled to be there in any respect, he was not going to go away meekly. Because the rallies lengthened and the clock ticked, he compelled Djokovic to drag out a giant service sport to remain within the fourth set.

Popyrin saved three break factors to carry for 6-5, and the stress was again once more on the second seed.

Djokovic held, received an edgy tie-break and the curtain got here down in simply over three hours, the ­gallant ­loser’s second on the large stage quickly to be solely a reminiscence, albeit one to cherish.

For the winner, there was reduction and optimism, his self-belief as robust as ever. In an end-of-the-day match that appeared nearly like an afterthought within the gloaming, Djokovic reminded us of his greatness. He’s nonetheless too good for anybody however the perfect.

<gu-island identify="GuideAtomWrapper" precedence="function" deferuntil="seen" props="{"id":"211102a6-3e85-4b80-983d-57c8b288798c","title":"Wimbledon: last-16 attracts","html":" Males’s singles: (1) Jannik Sinner v Ben Shelton (14) (10) Grigor Dimitrov v Daniil Medvedev (5) (3) Carlos Alcaraz v Ugo Humbert (16) (12) Tommy Paul v Roberto Bautista Agut (25) Lorenzo Musetti v Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (13) Taylor Fritz v Alexander Zverev (4) Arthur Fils v Alex de Minaur (9) (15) Holger Rune v Novak Djokovic (2) Girls’s singles: Yulia Putinsteva v Jelena Ostapenko (13) (11) Danielle Collins v Barbora Krejcikova (31) (4) Elena Rybakina v Anna Kalinskaya (17) (21) Elina Svitolina v Xinyu Wang Lulu Solar v Emma Raducanu Paula Badosa v Donna Vekic (7) Jasmine Paolini v Madison Keys (12) (19) Emma Navarro v Coco Gauff (2) “,”credit score”:””}”> Fast Information Wimbledon: last-16 attracts Present Males’s singles: (1) Jannik Sinner v Ben Shelton (14) (10) Grigor Dimitrov v Daniil Medvedev (5) (3) Carlos Alcaraz v Ugo Humbert (16) (12) Tommy Paul v Roberto Bautista Agut (25) Lorenzo Musetti v Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (13) Taylor Fritz v Alexander Zverev (4) Arthur Fils v Alex de Minaur (9) (15) Holger Rune v Novak Djokovic (2) Girls’s singles: Yulia Putinsteva v Jelena Ostapenko (13) (11) Danielle Collins v Barbora Krejcikova (31) (4) Elena Rybakina v Anna Kalinskaya (17) (21) Elina Svitolina v Xinyu Wang Lulu Solar v Emma Raducanu Paula Badosa v Donna Vekic (7) Jasmine Paolini v Madison Keys (12) (19) Emma Navarro v Coco Gauff (2) Thanks in your suggestions.

Already, Djokovic is out of sight of his friends. There are younger tigers who would possibly sooner or later get near his data, however, to borrow from the late Yorkshire quick bowler Fred Trueman, “they’ll be bloody drained”.

Beforehand, he noticed of his torn meniscus: “It has been ­responding very well. The muscle groups round it are extra sore than regular, not giving me that dynamic velocity and energy. It has an impression on my motion, type of late on the ball.

“The extra matches I’ve the extra snug I’ll really feel shifting round, agility, change of path. I don’t have the time or vitality to consider reinjuring my knee.”

That final notion is essentially the most ­revealing. He isn’t nervous any extra about long-term penalties.

He is aware of all about time, and the way it runs out, uncontrolled. There’s a little bit of sand within the hourglass but, however not a lot he can abuse it. Identical to England.