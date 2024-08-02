Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz for the 2024 Olympics men’s gold after beating Lorenzo Musetti

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s surgically repaired knee didn’t seem to sluggish him down a bit as he lastly reached a Summer season Olympics singles ultimate for the primary time, defeating Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-4, 6-2 on Friday evening.

Djokovic will play Carlos Alcaraz for the gold on Sunday. It’s a rematch of the Wimbledon ultimate three weeks in the past.

Serbia’s Djokovic, 37, is the oldest man in a males’s singles ultimate on the Olympics; Spain’s Alcaraz, 21, is the youngest.

Djokovic got here into his semifinal in opposition to Musetti with an 0-3 report in that stage on the Video games, shedding to the eventual champion every time: Rafael Nadal (Beijing), Andy Murray (London) and Alexander Zverev (Tokyo). Djokovic talked about that “hurdle” repeatedly the opposite day.

Of equal concern to Djokovic main into Friday evening was his knee, through which he felt what he described as “sharp ache” whereas getting previous Stefanos Tsitsipas within the quarterfinals Thursday evening. Djokovic tore the meniscus within the knee whereas enjoying on the French Open in early June, then had surgical procedure in Paris.

However Djokovic was simply effective, as a substitute bothered by issues such because the chair umpire calling him twice for time violations after which warning him for an audible obscenity.

When it ended, Djokovic dropped to his again and stayed down on the courtroom along with his limbs unfold for a number of moments.

