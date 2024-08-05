Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz for first Olympic gold medal

Even the characteristically robust Novak Djokovic couldn’t assist however shed a tear on the finish of the lads’s singles ultimate.

The Serbian tennis legend had received all 4 Grand Slam titles and virtually each honor there may be within the sport, however the Olympic gold medal was escaping him. He had tried 5 occasions to win the gold, failing every time.

That lastly modified Sunday.

On the Roland-Garros stadium the place he had injured his knee solely months earlier, and throughout the online from the face of tennis’s new guard — 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz — who had defeated him at Wimbledon this summer season, the 37-year-old veteran lastly struck gold.

Alcaraz didn’t make it simple for Djokovic, nevertheless. The 2 units performed had to enter a tiebreaker, which was neck and neck the whole means. Throughout the first set, there have been 13 unsuccessful break factors. The match lasted almost three hours, an eternity for incomes the most effective two units out of three.

The gang was extraordinarily rowdy, with each gamers visibly pissed off by screams and shouts, and officers repeatedly requested spectators to be quiet.

However Djokovic got here out on prime, defeating Alcaraz 7(7)-6(3), 7(7)-6(2).

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts to beating Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz of their males’s singles ultimate tennis match on the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Miguel Medina / AFP – Getty Photographs

After the match, Djokovic collapsed on the bottom. He was shaking and crying, with a towel over his head. He jumped into the gang to embrace his household. Lastly, he was golden.

“I’m overwhelmed with every little thing I’m feeling proper now,” Djokovic stated. “Thousands and thousands of various feelings, in fact.”

Djokovic is the oldest participant to win the Olympic singles event since Nice Britain’s Josiah Ritchie in 1908.

“In fact I’ve received every little thing there may be to win in all probability in my particular person profession, however successful the Davis Cup, and significantly a golden medal for an Olympic Video games for Serbia on the age of 37, is unprecedented,” he stated.

With the medal and his 4 main Grand Slam titles, Djokovic turns into solely the fifth participant in historical past to finish the “Golden Slam,” becoming a member of Steffi Graf, Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi and Serena Williams.

Djokovic was solely 9 when Agassi grew to become the primary to finish the Golden Slam. Since then, Djokovic has received 24 Grand Slam titles in his profession — probably the most of any man in historical past.

Whether or not Djokovic will move the baton to the brand new guard and the likes of Alcaraz isn’t sure, however this win solidifies him within the firm of tennis legends.

“I’m telling myself at all times that I’m sufficient, as a result of I may be very self-critical,” Djokovic stated. “That’s in all probability one of many largest inner battles that I carry on preventing with myself, that I don’t really feel that I’ve achieved sufficient — that I’ve been sufficient in my life on the courtroom and off the courtroom.”

Whereas Djokovic’s quest for gold is lastly full, Alcaraz’s silver heralds what’s to return for tennis’ subsequent celebrity.

The 21-year-old is the youngest man to win a medal within the Olympic singles event since Djokovic, who received bronze in 2008.

“I’m a bit bit disenchanted however I’m going to go away the courtroom with my head excessive,” Alcaraz stated. “I gave every little thing that I had. Combating for Spain was every little thing for me. I’m pleased with the way in which I performed in the present day.”

Alcaraz stated dropping how he did was “painful,” however that Djokovic performed “nice” and “deserved this.”

“Within the troublesome moments, he elevated his stage,” Alcaraz stated. “He was unbelievable.”

On the rightmost facet of the rostrum, Italian Lorenzo Musetti earned bronze, Italy’s first medal in tennis for the reason that 1924 Paris Olympics — and the nation’s second-ever medal for tennis.

For Djokovic, this marks the primary event he has received in 2024 — and a rematch of Wimbledon, when he misplaced the slam to Alcaraz.

“It’s a giant lesson for me,” he stated. “I’m tremendous grateful for the blessing to win a historic gold medal for my nation to finish the Golden Slam and to finish all of the data.”