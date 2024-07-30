Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal live updates: Reaction as Djokovic wins tennis match at Paris Olympics 2024

*Novak Djokovic 6-1 5-4 Rafael Nadal

Djokovic goes 0-30 up and roars in delight, earlier than Nadal pulls some extent again to offer the group hope at 15-30.

Oh, no, Nadal shanks a forehand down the road large, and it is 15-40 with two break factors to Djokovic. Hazard.

Djokovic out, one saved; Djokovic responds to a drop volley from Nadal down the road… and Nadal volleys it away for deuce! The gang are on their toes.

Argh, a horrible time for the ball to return off the fallacious a part of the racket, benefit Djokovic, the Serb nets, again to deuce.

Fantastic stuff from Djokovic: a rip-snorting forehand into the left nook, barely returned, a forehand whacked into the opposite nook with utter disdain. Emphatic. Then with benefit, he fashions a beautiful drop shot to get the break.