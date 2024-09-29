No. 14 Notre Dame soccer vs. No. 17 Louisville

Sept. 28, 2024

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Louisville 7 7 0 0 ― Notre Dame 21 3 0 0 ―

FIRST QUARTER

Louisville 7, Notre Dame 0

Rating: Tyler Shough 10-yard go to Isaac Brown at 13:30 (Brock Travelstead kick)

Drive: 3 performs, 24 yards in 1:24 time after Notre Dame fumbled opening kickoff

Keys to the drive: The Irish coughing the ball on the opening kickoff arrange the Cardinals with a brief subject. Shough accomplished a 15-yard go to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce on the play earlier than the landing throw.

Louisville 7, Norte Dame 7

Rating: Jeremiyah Love 6-yard run at 7:22 (Mitch Jeter kick)

Drive: 12 performs, 75 yards in 6:08 time after Louisville landing

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame transformed a 4th-and-3 in the midst of the drive when Riley Leonard accomplished a five-yard go to Jayden Thomas. It was a terrific stability of rush and go, operating for 44 yards and throwing for 31.

Notre Dame 14, Louisville 7

Rating: Riley Leonard 34-yard go to Jaden Greathouse at 4:59 (Mitch Jeter kick)

Drive: 4 performs, 53 yards in 2:05 time after Louisville fumble

Keys to the drive: A misplaced fumble after an enormous run from Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough put the Irish at midfield. Jadarian Value had a 16-yard run, setting the desk for the lengthy Leonard landing go.

Notre Dame 21, Louisville 7

Rating: Riley Leonard 4-yard run at 2:40 (Mitch Jeter kick)

Drive: 1 play, 4 yards in three seconds after Louisville muffed a punt, inflicting a turnover on downs.

Keys to the drive: Kennedy Urlacher recovered the botched snap by Louisville on the punt try, which resulted in a 45-yard loss for the Cardinals. The Irish did not waste time capitalizing on the turnover.

SECOND QUARTER

Notre Dame 21, Louisville 14

Rating: Tyler Shough 5-yard go to Ja’Corey Brooks at 12:28 (Brock Travelstead kick)

Drive: 3 performs, 9 yards in 1:30 time after Notre Dame fumble

Keys to the drive: Jadarian Value fumbling gave the Cardinals its second quick subject of the sport. Shough moved out of the pocket to create further time for his receivers to get open earlier than discovering Brooks for the rating.

Notre Dame 24, Louisville 14

Rating: Mitch Jeter 48-yard subject purpose at 3:47

Drive: 4 performs, 6 yards in 2:14 after Louisville interception

Keys to the drive: A Tyler Shough go meant for Ja’Corey Brooks bounced off the huge receiver’s fingers and knee, ricocheting into the fingers of Notre Dame defensive again Xavier Watts for the interception. Watts ran it again Louisville 36-yard line to place the Irish in subject purpose vary.

THIRD QUARTER

No scoring performs

FOURTH QUARTER

Notre Dame 24, Louisville 17

Rating: Brock Travelstead 56-yard subject purpose at 11:25

Drive: 7 performs, 17 yards in 2:04 after Notre Dame turnover on downs

Keys to the drive: The Irish could not convert a 4th-and-3 close to midfield, giving the Cardinals one other quick subject to work with. A nine-yard go from Tyler Shough to Mark Redman was the longest play of the drive.

Notre Dame 31, Louisville 17

Rating: Riley Leonard 32-yard go to Jeremiyah Love at 9:16 (Mitch Jeter kick)

Drive: 5 performs, 75 yards in 2:09 after Louisville subject purpose

Keys to the drive: A 34-yard go from Leonard to Jayden Harrison was the large play of the drive. The landing throw was a superbly executed display go, with Love having a convoy of blockers in entrance of him to pave the best way to the top zone.

Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24

Rating: Tyler Shough 24-yard go to Ja’Corey Brooks at 5:17 (Travelstead kick)

Drive: 14 performs, 75 yards in 3:59 after Notre Dame landing

Keys to the drive: Shough scrambled for a six-yard run on a 4th-and-4 halfway by means of the drive to maintain issues going for the Cardinals. A pair of 12-yard passes all through the drive helped Louisville transfer the ball downfield as nicely.

Officers

Referee Mike Roche, Umpire Michael Prowell, Head Linesman Baron Ballester, Line Decide Benjamin Keller, Facet Decide Jerry Hocker, Area Decide Tony Tarantini, Again Decide Larry Whaley, Heart Decide Anthony Calabrese, Replay Official John Busch, Replay Communicator Mark Baynes

Sport particulars

Kickoff climate: 72 levels, cloudy with some rain, wind 11mph from the northeast.

Attendance: 77,622 (Notre Dame Stadium capability: 77,622)