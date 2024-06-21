Notcoin Price Prediction: NOT Plunges 8% As Experts Say Consider This Solana GameFi Crypto For 100X Gains

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Notcoin value plunged 8% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.01849 as of 00:32 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that dropped 17% to $882 million.

This comes because the mission ends its airdrop declare for its customers. The token has amassed over 11.5 million holders who’ve both claimed tokens, staked, despatched them to exchanges, and even withdrawn on-chain.

Notcoin Value Bulls Set To Stage A Bullish Development Reversal

Notcoin’s value has been on a downtrend since hitting its all-time excessive of $0.02836. Nonetheless, the bulls have discovered assist round $0.014, pushing the worth to the resistance zone at $0.021, in line with GeckoTerminal information.

NOT value has just lately breached the decrease boundary of the ascending triangle sample to commerce barely above the assist zone round $0.01825 (50-day Easy Shifting Common (SMA)).

Furthermore, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) trades down from the 50-midline degree, presently at 45, because it hurtles in direction of the 30-oversold degree.

The overall Notcoin value evaluation on the 4-hour chart exhibits that NOT is presently on a bullish development, having breached the decrease boundary of the ascending triangle.

If the development continues, the Notcoin value bears may exert extra stress at this degree, which may push the token additional down because the bulls retreat to the $0.014 degree, forming a double-bottom sample.

Nonetheless, the RSI exhibits that the token is being oversold, which may immediate buyers to stage a buyback marketing campaign within the coming days. In such a state of affairs, the worth of Notcoin may soar over the decrease boundary, with the bulls focusing on the following resistance zone at $0.021.

In the meantime, because the Notcoin value bulls await extra entry indicators, some buyers are hedging their bets by diversifying into Mega Cube, a GameFi mission set to be the primary GambleFi platform on the Solana blockchain.

GameFi Sensation Mega Cube Zooms Previous $1.49 Million – Subsequent 100X Crypto?

Mega Cube (DICE) has been shaking up the crypto gaming panorama, just lately hitting the $1.49 million mark in its presale. The platform is a high model within the crypto on line casino world, boasting over 11,000 energetic gamers month-to-month and exceeding $50 million in month-to-month wagers.

$DICE presale has raised $1.4 Million 🚀 Present tier value: 0.075 💰

Present presale goal: $2M 💰 We’re implementing a number of tiered value will increase, so be certain to safe your #DICE early! Do not forget, now you can make the most of your $DICE straight in our Internet and Telegram… pic.twitter.com/VAsI6u27aD — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 7, 2024

Customers on the platform also can take pleasure in over 4,000 on line casino video games and have entry to over 50 sports activities and eSports betting choices.

Holders even have a chance to win a most airdrop of $37,500 in DICE’s $2.25 million airdrop giveaway, presently in season two. To participate within the motion, all it is advisable do is wager $5,000 or extra between Might 15 and June 28 to have a chance to seize a portion of the $750,000 season two giveaway.

The $DICE Season 2 Airdrop is STILL LIVE – Earn Your Share of a $750,000 AIRDROP! 🚨💰 Desire a piece of the motion? Simply wager $5000 or extra between Might 15 and 28 June, 2024, and you might declare your share of the $750,000 airdrop! 😍 With a most airdrop of $37,500 per participant,… pic.twitter.com/YiFxEUucRx — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) May 31, 2024

In line with 99Bitcoins, a outstanding crypto channel on YouTube boasting over 700,000 subscribers, $DICE has the potential to soar 100X after its launch.

To affix the presale, you should buy $DICE on the official web site right here for $0.075 per token utilizing BNB, ETH, or SOL. You can even earn 10% on any purchases made by buyers you refer.

