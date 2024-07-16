Notcoin Price Prediction: NOT Plummets 7% As This P2E DOGE-Themed Rival Zooms Towards $6 Million

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Notcoin value is down by 7% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $0.01593 as of 0:30 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that dumped 27%.

Regardless of the broader market bearishness, the dump comes amid FUD (worry uncertainty and doubt) after NOT token traders have been unable to withdraw their staked tokens.

Amongst them, one consumer who tried to withdraw staked tokens stated the transaction was reversed. The consumer additionally alleges that the withdraw button is just not working.

Boss don’t be offended I withdrew my notcoin since go 9 days now dey reversed it ….. and withdrawal button is just not working once more …. I need assistance so u can attain out to them pic.twitter.com/6tJSBT246Y — Swiz boy mon protocol (@Swizboy6) July 11, 2024

Others have needed to wait so long as two weeks with out response. This damaging publicity seems to be weighing closely on the Notcoin value.

@Notcoin_bot What’s improper?! I requested a withdrawal about two weeks in the past and now after two weeks it has been returned and locked anythings and nothing might be achieved?! pic.twitter.com/JiXuhSkphB — MDR (@MDR526) July 11, 2024

Notcoin Worth Prediction

The Notcoin value is buying and selling with a bullish bias on the decrease timeframe, however increased timeframes counsel a wrestle. The altcoin is caught throughout the Fibonacci Golden Zone. This zone sometimes refers back to the 38.2% to 61.8% retracement ranges of a earlier value motion.

When the worth stays throughout the Golden Zone, it suggests that there’s indecision out there or a balanced equilibrium between consumers and sellers. Taders might interpret this consolidation throughout the Fibonacci Golden Zone as a interval of value stabilization or a possible continuation sample earlier than the subsequent vital transfer. It may additionally point out that the market is taking a breather or ready for brand new catalysts to drive the worth motion in both route.

Because the Notcoin value winds across the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of $0.01602, merchants trying to take lengthy positions ought to look forward to a break and shut above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.01332.

GeckoTerminal: NOT/USD 4-hour chart

In the identical method, these trying to take brief positions ought to look forward to a candlestick shut beneath the 38.2% Fibonacci degree of $0.01872. In a dire case the place the downtrend extends, a candlestick shut beneath the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.00997 would signify a change in market construction, successfully confirming the continuation of the downtrend.

In the meantime, some traders are pivoting to PlayDoge (PLAY), a brand new P2E Dogecoin by-product that crypto YouTuber Jacob Bury says may very well be the subsequent 10X crypto. Buyers have already pumped greater than $5.5 million into the venture.

Promising Different To Notcoin

PLAY is the powering token for the PlayDoge ecosystem and it’s providing a mobile-based P2E recreation that transforms the long-lasting Doge meme right into a Tamagotchi-style digital pet.

PlayDoge brings the legendary Tamagotchi digital pet idea into the brand new digital financial system of crypto. Token holders play via basic 8-bit side-scrolling adventures whereas embracing 90s nostalgia to earn crypto. You get pleasure from financial incentive based mostly on how properly you possibly can care to your pet.

The venture runs on the BNB chain, delivering advantages resembling decrease charges and sooner transactions. The BNB chain is well-known for ecosystem help, interoperability, scalability, and group adoption.

PLAY tokens can be found for $0.00517 every. With a value hike coming in a bit greater than three hours, purchase now if you’re to safe the very best deal.

