Notcoin Price Prediction: NOT Plummets 34%, But The Crypto Crash Can’t Stop This New P2E DOGE Derivative With $5.3M In The Bag

The Notcoin worth plummeted 34% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $0.01032 as of 08:58 a.m. EST amid a crypto crash.

The detrimental sentiment available in the market has overshadowed the announcement that the NOT ecosystem needs to expedite the event of Telegram and TON Video games.

By this partnership with Helika, Notcoin goals to hurry up the event of Telegram and TON Video games.#NOThttps://t.co/Bes7x1nMlQ — Blockchain Reporter (@blockchainrptr) July 5, 2024

Notcoin Value Prediction

The Notcoin worth is consolidating inside a falling parallel channel, recording a collection of decrease lows on the day by day timeframe. It factors to a bearish outlook within the NOT market, which is accentuated by the falling Relative Energy Index (RSI), signifying falling momentum.

The bearish outlook can also be seen with the place of the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD). This shifting common has remained under the foothold of the sign line (orange band), interpreted as a robust bearish pattern. This means that costs are prone to proceed shifting decrease within the close to time period.

If the promoting stress continues, the Notcoin worth might slide decrease to the underside of the market vary at $0.00447.

GeckoTerminal: NOT/USD 1-day chart

Alternatively, if the bulls seize the chance to purchase the dip, a correction might ensue. This might occur as soon as the NOT token turns into oversold, to be seen as soon as the RSI crosses under the edge of 30.

Whereas a pullback can be ideally suited, solely a secure break and shut above $0.02095 would vindicate the Notcoin worth from the bears’ management.

As NOT loses greater than a 3rd of its worth, the brand new PlayDoge (PLAY) ICO goes from energy to energy with nearly $5.4 million raised.

Crypto YouTuber Jacob Bury says it’s amongst new presale launches with the potential to return 10X positive factors for traders.

Promising Various To Notcoin

PLAY token is the native cryptocurrency for the PlayDoge mission. It is a mobile-based play-to-earn (P2E) sport that transforms the DOGE meme right into a Tamagotchi-style digital pet.

The mission is predicated on the mascot PlayDoge, a digital canine appearing as a P2E companion the place gamers well timed feed, practice, and play with their 2D Doge, incomes $PLAY tokens within the course of.

Introducing #PlayDoge – the one #P2E Doge companion! 🐶 Impressed by the legacy of #Tamagotchi, feed, practice and play together with your 2D Doge to earn $PLAY. 💰 Do not neglect your doge, his life’s on the road 😲💀 Be a part of the #Presale Now ⬇️https://t.co/JT0VEofqf2 pic.twitter.com/RoJYXLS1FH — PlayDoge (@PlayDogeGame) June 3, 2024

$PLAY runs on the BNB Sensible Chain, which implies that the token is on the radar of the Binance itemizing group. With Binance being the biggest centralized trade in crypto, an inventory would possibly improve its accessibility and liquidity.

Token holders may also earn passively by staking PLAY tokens for an annual proportion yield (APY) of 107%.

You should purchase $PLAY tokens for $0.00516 every. With a worth hike coming in rather less than 3 days, purchase quickly if you’re to lock in one of the best deal.

Go to and purchase PlayDoge right here.

