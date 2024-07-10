‘Not Supposed to Talk About’ Daughter Emma, Sister Julia

Eric Roberts is protecting mum (or at the least making an attempt to) on his well-known household, per directions.

The Oscar-nominated actor was requested about his sister Julia Roberts on a current episode of the Nonetheless Right here Hollywood podcast, to which he responded, “You’ll need to ask her.”

“I like my sister, however I can’t speak about her,” Eric instructed host Steve Kmetko of his A-list sibling. “She don’t wish to speak about it.”

Nevertheless, the Darkish Knight actor admitted his well-known daughter Emma Roberts additionally “instructed me to not speak about her, however I stumbled and do. I’m not supposed to speak about both of them. However I do.”

Eric is clearly only a proud brother and father. Later within the podcast, when requested about who he admires within the trade, he couldn’t assist however reward Emma — whom he shares along with his ex Kelly Cunningham — for her work on Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Horror Story.

“I’m in love with my daughter’s work as of late,” he stated. “I can’t imagine how nice she’s develop into. … I’m so happy with her I can’t see straight.”

“Since her efficiency in Possibly I Do till proper now, she overwhelms me with delight and simply, ‘Oh my God, right here she goes once more,’” the Expendables actor continued. “And I’m simply so glad to be her dad as a result of she’s kicking ass. And I’m so proud.”

When Kmetko requested Eric if he contributed to his daughter’s success in Hollywood, he replied, “Completely nothing. Besides I gave her that identify.”

Final month, Emma weighed in on the “nepo infants” debate, having come from a well-known household, noting that many are sure to “have preconceived notions of you.”

“Individuals prefer to say, ‘Oh, you already know, you will have a leg up since you’re a household within the trade,’” she stated on the Desk for Two With Bruce Bozzi podcast. “However then the opposite facet to that’s, you already know, it’s important to show your self extra. Additionally, if individuals don’t have good expertise being with different individuals in your loved ones, you then’ll by no means get an opportunity.”