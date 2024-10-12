Northwestern vs. Maryland prediction, odds, line, spread: 2024 Week 7 college football picks from proven model

The Northwestern Wildcats will look to proceed their successful methods of their Huge Ten collection with the Maryland Terrapins after they meet on Friday in School Park, Md. Northwestern has received three of 4 earlier conferences with Maryland, together with a 33-27 victory final season. The Wildcats (2-3, 0-2 Huge Ten), who’re 2-4 on the street because the begin of 2023, wish to attain their second consecutive bowl recreation after enjoying within the Las Vegas Bowl a 12 months in the past. The Terrapins (3-2, 0-2 Huge Ten), who’re 16-10 at residence since 2020, are looking for their fourth consecutive bowl-eligible season.

Kickoff is about for 8 p.m. ET from SECU Stadium. Northwestern is averaging 302.8 yards per recreation, whereas Maryland averages 451.4. The Terrapins are favored by 10.5 factors within the newest Northwestern vs. Maryland odds through SportsLine consensus, whereas the over/beneath for whole factors scored is 45.5. Earlier than making any Maryland vs. Northwestern picks, try the faculty soccer predictions from the SportsLine Projection Mannequin.

The mannequin simulates each FBS school soccer recreation 10,000 occasions. It has generated a revenue of over $2,000 for $100 gamers on its top-rated school soccer picks since inception, and is 8-4 on top-rated school soccer picks over the previous two weeks of this season. Anybody who has adopted it has seen sturdy returns.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Northwestern vs. Maryland. You’ll be able to head to SportsLine to see its picks. Listed below are a number of school soccer betting traces for the unfold, cash line and over/beneath for the Maryland vs. Northwestern recreation:

Northwestern vs. Maryland unfold: Maryland -10.5

Northwestern vs. Maryland over/beneath: 45.5 factors

Northwestern vs. Maryland cash line: Maryland -427, Northwestern +324

NW: The Wildcats have hit the first-half cash line in seven of their final 10 video games (+11.40 models)

MD: The Terrapins have hit the first-quarter recreation whole over of their final six video games at residence (+6.15 models)

Northwestern vs. Maryland: See picks at SportsLine

Northwestern vs. Maryland streaming: FuboTV (Attempt at no cost)

Why it’s best to again Maryland

Redshirt junior quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has began all 5 video games this season and has been spectacular. He has accomplished 72.3% of his passes for 1,444 yards and 11 touchdowns in opposition to simply two interceptions. He set a program report for completion proportion by hitting on 28 of 32 go makes an attempt (87.5%) and a career-high 328 yards in opposition to Villanova in a 38-20 win on Sept. 21. He was 20 of 27 for 311 yards and two touchdowns in a 50-7 win over Connecticut on Aug. 31.

Additionally serving to lead the offense is senior vast receiver Kaden Prather. He has had a landing reception in three consecutive video games, and led the Terrapins with 5 catches for 66 yards, together with a 33-yard TD within the loss at Indiana on Sept. 28. Final season, Prather earned All-Huge Ten honorable point out, and was second on his workforce with 5 receiving TDs. In 38 profession video games, together with 23 begins, he has 132 receptions for 1,611 yards (12.2 common) and 13 touchdowns. See which workforce to choose right here.

Why it’s best to again Northwestern

Senior working again Cam Porter helps lead the Wildcats dashing assault. He has carried 50 occasions for 249 yards (5.0 common) and 4 touchdowns. He has a future of 44 yards. Within the 26-20 double-overtime loss to Duke on Sept. 6, he carried 16 occasions for 94 yards (5.9 common) and two touchdowns. He carried 15 occasions for 77 yards (5.1 common) and one landing in a 31-7 win over Jap Illinois.

Senior linebacker Xander Muller helps energy the protection. He’s tops on the workforce in tackles with 36, together with 19 solo, with one sack and one fumble restoration. He additionally has 4 go breakups. In 4 seasons at Northwestern, he has registered 252 tackles, together with 136 solo, with eight go breakups, 9.5 sacks, two compelled fumbles and 5 interceptions. See which workforce to choose right here.

Learn how to make Northwestern vs. Maryland picks

SportsLine’s mannequin is leaning Beneath on the whole, projecting 45 mixed factors. It additionally says one facet of the unfold hits in over 50% of simulations. You’ll be able to solely get the decide at SportsLine.

So who wins Northwestern vs. Maryland, and which facet of the unfold hits in over 50% of simulations? Go to SportsLine now to see which facet of the unfold to leap on, all from the superior mannequin that’s up over $2,000 on its FBS school soccer picks since its inception, and discover out.