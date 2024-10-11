Northern lights forecast maps for tonight show best areas in U.S. to see aurora borealis

Northern lights placed on a present over New York and New Jersey



The northern lights made an unimaginable show over a lot of the US on Thursday — and may make a return look Friday evening.

The aurora borealis was seen as far south as Florida on Thursday. Photographs present the sky lit up in pink and purple, even in some brightly-lit areas like New York Metropolis and Chicago.

The sturdy geomagnetic storm that created such a present has subsided, in accordance the Nationwide Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, however some elements of the U.S. might once more see the northern lights tonight. This is what to know.

The Northern Lights are seen over the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge on October 11, 2024 close to New York Metropolis. Roy Rochlin / Getty Pictures



The place will the northern lights be seen tonight?

The northern lights will likely be seen for elements of the northern U.S., based on the NOAA House Climate Prediction Middle’s aurora forecast. The aurora will likely be seen over a lot of Canada and Alaska, however the northern lights will also be seen from so far as 620 miles away if the circumstances are proper, NOAA says.

Elements of Idaho, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin might be able to see the lights Friday evening. On the East Coast, the aurora is perhaps seen in northern New York and elements of Vermont and New Hampshire. Areas of Maine might also see the northern lights.

The lights will seem to the north when it is darkish outdoors. If you cannot see them with the bare eye, they might be seen by way of a cellphone digital camera or different gadget.

The NOAA House Climate Prediction Middle aurora forecast for October 11, 2024. NOAA House Climate Prediction Middle



What time will the northern lights be most seen?

The northern lights are most seen simply after sundown or simply earlier than dawn, NOAA mentioned. The aurora just isn’t seen through the day. Darkish, cloudless skies with little synthetic gentle present one of the best viewing expertise.

The evening sky in Wisconsin glows with the Northern Lights as a geomagnetic storm brings vibrant pink and inexperienced colours to a majority of the northern states. Ross Harried/NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures



Why have the northern lights been so seen recently?

Over the past a number of months the solar has been extremely energetic, unleashing a sequence of coronal mass ejections from its floor, CBS Boston reported. That is resulted in a number of seen aurora exhibits.

The geomagnetic storm answerable for Thursday’s gorgeous skies is now subsiding, CBS Boston reported. Which means there will likely be much less likelihood of seeing the aurora on Friday, however there could also be extra alternatives sooner or later.

Shawn Dahl, a forecast coordinator with the House Climate Prediction Middle, informed CBS Boston that the northern lights have been so intense recently due to the place the solar is in its 11-year photo voltaic cycle. Dahl mentioned that “we’re within the midst of photo voltaic most.”

The northern lights have been seen in southern Indiana County on October 10, 2024. Heather Kepple



“What meaning is the solar is now this twisted-up mass of sturdy magnetic fields, and a few of these are so localized and intense they reveal themselves as these sunspot teams,” Dahl mentioned. “That is the supply of a bunch of the area climate storms that we’re on the lookout for and predict.”

What causes the northern lights?

The northern lights are brought on by interactions between the solar’s photo voltaic winds and the Earth’s protecting magnetic subject, based on NOAA. These two phenomenons lead to geomagnetic storms and elevated geomagnetic exercise.

The upper the geomagnetic exercise is, the higher your odds are of seeing the aurora. Elevated geomagnetic exercise means the aurora will develop into brighter, extra energetic and visual farther from the poles of the planet, NOAA mentioned.

Even reasonable photo voltaic wind creates the aurora, NOAA mentioned, so there may be normally a weak aurora seen from someplace on Earth. The very best locations to see these weaker auroras is near the planet’s poles, like in Greenland or southern Argentina. In case you see the aurora close to the North Pole, it is nicknamed the northern lights. The identical phenomenon close to the South Pole is named the southern lights.

