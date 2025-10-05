Norfolk State vs. Hampton Football Watch Guide

The NCAA football season is rolling right along and Week 5 brings action to the CAA. In D1 FCS, there are certain rivalry games that stick out more than others and the Battle of the Bay is no exception.

Norfolk State will travel to Hampton on Oct. 4 for the Battle of the Bay. In the historic matchup, Hampton has won the matchup 16 times while Norfolk has won the matchup eight times.

The Norfolk State Spartans enter the contest 1-4 on the season and are not set to begin MEAC play until Oct. 25. The Spartans are heading Hampton, VA hoping to get back in the win column after suffering a narrow loss to Wagner on Sept. 27. In the 18-13 loss, Norfolk State tallied 298 yards of offense. Starting quarterback Otto Kuhns was 17-for-28 on pass completion with 119 yards. Kevon King was the leading rusher for the Spartans with 48 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown.

Hampton enters the contest 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in CAA play. The Pirates return home to host the Spartans are a road-loss to Elon on Sept. 27. In the 41-20 loss, Hampton tallied 373 yards of offense. Quarterback Braden Davis was 14-for-27 on pass completion with 194 yards and one touchdown toss. Tae’Shaun Johnson was the leading receiver with 110 yards on six receptions and one touchdown.

How To Watch Norfolk State vs. Hampton

With kickoff set for 4:00 PM ET, the Battle of the Bay will be streamed live on FloCollege!

2025 Norfolk State vs Hampton

AFCA FCS Coaches Poll Football Rankings 2025 (Sept. 27)

North Dakota St. (4-0) – Previously 1 South Dakota St. (4-0) – Previously 2 Tarleton St. (5-0) – Previously 3 Montana (4-0) – Previously 4 Montana St. (3-2) – Previously 6 Illinois St. (3-1) – Previously 5 UC Davis (3-1) – Previously 8 Lehigh (5-0) – Previously 9 Tennessee Tech (4-0) – Previously 11 Rhode Island (4-1) – Previously 7 Southern Illinois (3-1) – Previously 12 Monmouth (N.J.) (3-1) – Previously 14 Northern Arizona (4-1) – Previously 15t North Dakota (2-2) – Previously 15t Idaho (2-3) – Previously 10 West Georgia (5-0) – Previously 20 Jackson St. (3-1) – Previously 17 Youngstown St. (3-1) – Previously 19 Villanova (2-2) – Previously 22 UIW (2-3) – Previously 24 Austin Peay (3-2) – Previously 25 Mercer (3-1) – Previously 23 ACU (2-3) – Previously 13 Presbyterian (5-0) – Previously NR Lamar (3-1) – Previously NR

Dropped Out: South Dakota (18), Sacramento St. (21)

Others Receiving Votes: South Dakota, 48; Southeastern Louisiana, 33; Harvard, 28; Furman, 27; Dartmouth, 20; Sacramento St., 17; Alabama St., 11; Gardner-Webb, 11; Stephen F. Austin, 11; Yale, 8; North Carolina Central, 6; Richmond, 6; Stony Brook, 6; Western Carolina, 4; Cal Poly, 3; New Hampshire, 3; San Diego, 2; East Tennessee St., 1.

Watch FCS Football On FloCollege This Weekend

View the schedule of FCS football games coming live to FloCollege this weekend, October 4.

Saturday, October 4

How To Watch FCS Football On FloCollege

CAA football can be streamed live and on-demand on FloCollege and the FloSports app. Subscribe here to watch.

Start enjoying thousands of events including countless D1, D2, and D3 football games in addition to many other sports including volleyball, soccer, and more!

Archived Footage On FloCollege

Video footage from all events will be archived and stored in a video library for FloCollege subscribers to watch for the duration of their subscription.

Join The College Football Conversation