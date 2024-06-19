Noam Chomsky’s wife says reports of famed linguist’s death are false

NEW YORK (AP) — Noam Chomsky’s spouse, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, says studies Tuesday that the famed linguist and activist had died are unfaithful.

“No, it’s false,” she wrote Tuesday in response to an emailed question from The Related Press. Noam Chomsky, 95, had been hospitalized in Brazil whereas recovering from a stroke suffered a 12 months in the past, Valeria Chomsky advised the AP final week. However the Beneficencia Portuguesa hospital in Sao Paulo stated in an announcement that Chomsky was discharged on Tuesday to proceed his therapy at house.

Earlier Tuesday, Chomsky was trending on X as false studies of his demise abounded. Jacobin and The New Statesman printed obituaries for Chomsky, although the previous modified its headline from “We Bear in mind Noam Chomsky” to “Let’s Have a good time Noam Chomsky.” The New Statesman took its essay by former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis down altogether. Brazilian information website Diario do Centro do Mundo additionally took down its story saying Chomsky’s demise and issued a correction.

The Chomskys have had a residence in Brazil since 2015. Noam Chomsky, recognized to thousands and thousands for his criticisms of U.S. international coverage, taught for many years on the Massachusetts Institute of Know-how. In 2017, he joined the Faculty of Social & Behavioral Sciences on the College of Arizona in Tucson.

AP journalist David Biller contributed from Rio de Janeiro.

