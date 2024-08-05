Noah Lyles wins gold in men’s 100m race in a photo finish – NBC New York

Noah Lyles can declare the title of the ‘World’s Quickest Man’ after successful gold within the males’s 100m race in a real photograph end on Sunday.

Lyles completed in 9.79 seconds, a brand new private finest. Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson seemed like he had simply edged Lyles till a evaluate. The distinction separating the 2 males was five-thousandths of a second.

“Overlook the ft, it is the clavicle,” defined NBC’s Mike Tirico on what decided the distinction.

Lyles, 27, is the reigning 100m world and U.S. champion, however had been in search of Olympic gold within the occasion to solidify the title of “World’s Quickest Man.” And he acquired it, now the clear holder of that title.

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 04: Noah Lyles of Staff United States crosses the end line to win gold through the Males’s 100m Closing on day 9 of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photograph by Richard Heathcote/Getty Photos)

USA’s Fred Kerley completed third and received the bronze with a season-best time of 9.81 seconds.

Lyles didn’t compete within the 100m within the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after ending seventh of eight runner within the Olympics trials ultimate, based on NBC Information. He actually began to deal with the 100m final 12 months and set his units on gold in Paris.

Justin Gatlin in 2004 was the final American man to win the 100m Olympics. After that, it was Usain Bolt’s race to lose in 2008, 2012 and 2016 when he received the three-peat.

Bolt holds the 100m Olympic document of 9.63 set in 2012 and the world document of 9.58 set in 2009.

Italy’s Marcell Jacobs received the 100m in 2020 with a time of 9.80. He completed in fifth this time with a time of 9.85. The USA’s Kenneth Bednarek, the third American competing within the 100m in Paris, completed seventh.

Lyles continues to be anticipated to compete within the males’s 200m beginning on Tuesday and the lads’s 4x100m relay beginning on Thursday.





Getty Photos PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 04: Noah Lyles of Staff United States celebrates successful the gold medal after competing the Males’s 100m Closing on day 9 of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photograph by Christian Petersen/Getty Photos)

He’s seeking to change into the primary man since Usain Bolt to win the 100m and 200m within the Olympics and has had his eye on Bolt’s 200m world document of 19.19 set in 2009. The final American man to do the 100m-200m double gold was Carl Lewis in 1984.

Staff USA sprinter Noah Lyles took residence a bronze medal over the past Summer season Olympics however has his eyes set on way more in Paris.

Lyles is predicted to stay a pressure in monitor and discipline all through not less than the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

He signed an extension earlier this 12 months with Adidas by the 2028 Video games. Lyles’ company informed NBC Olympics it is “…the richest contract within the sport of monitor and discipline because the retirement of Usain Bolt.” Official phrases of the deal weren’t launched.

Who holds the Olympic document within the males’s 100m?

Usain Bolt holds the Olympic document time of 9.63 seconds, set within the 2012 London Video games.

What’s Noah Lyles’ finest time within the 100m?

Noah Lyles’ private finest within the 100m is 9.81 seconds.

What occasions is Noah Lyles competing in at 2024 Paris Olympics?

Noah Lyles is predicted to compete within the males’s 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay whereas in Paris.

Here is what’s schedule possible seems like:

Males’s 100m

Date Time Race Saturday, August 3 4:35 a.m. ET Males’s 100m preliminary spherical Saturday, August 3 5:55 a.m. ET Males’s 100m spherical 1 Sunday, August 4 2:05 p.m. ET Males’s 100m semi-final Sunday, August 4 3:50 p.m. ET Males’s 100m ultimate

The boys’s 100m preliminaries will stream right here.

Males’s 200m

Date Time Race Monday, August 5 1:55 p.m. ET Males’s 200m spherical 1 Tuesday, August 6 6:30 a.m. ET Males’s 200m repechage spherical

(if wanted) Wednesday, August 7 2:02 p.m. ET Males’s 200m semi-final Thursday, August 8 2:30 p.m. ET Males’s 200m ultimate

Males’s 4x100m relay

Date Time Race Thursday, August 8 5:35 a.m. ET Males’s 4×100 relay spherical 1 Friday, August 9 1:47 p.m. ET Males’s 4×100 relay ultimate

Easy methods to watch Noah Lyles race on the Olympics

All of Noah Lyles’ medal races will broadcast dwell on Peacock and nbcolympics.com.

Lyles’ races will even be proven both dwell or on replay in primetime on NBC.

The place is Noah Lyles from?

Lyles is initially from Alexandria, Virginia and presently resides in Clermont, Florida.