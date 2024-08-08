Noah Lyles reveals COVID diagnosis after finishing 200m with bronze : NPR

toggle caption Martin Meissner/AP

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer season Olympics. For extra of our protection from the video games head to our newest updates.

SAINT-DENIS, France — The primary shocker got here when Noah Lyles, the quickest man on Earth, gained bronze in his specialty occasion, the 200-meter. Then, moments after race on Thursday night time, the opposite shoe dropped: Lyles stated he’d examined optimistic for COVID two days earlier.

After crossing the end line, Lyles appeared in poor health, bent right down to the bottom, struggled to regulate his breath, and known as for water. He was later seen rolling out in a wheelchair.

Letsile Tebogo of Botswana gained gold with a time of 19.46 seconds. Kenneth Bednarek got here in second place at 19.62 seconds for silver, forward of his American teammate. Lyles’ time was 19.70.

It wasn’t revealed till after the race that Lyles — recent off successful the 100-meter dash on Sunday — had examined optimistic for COVID on Tuesday.

On the NBC broadcast after the race, Lyles appeared sporting a masks and confirmed the analysis.

“I awoke early, about 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning simply feeling actually horrible,” he instructed the Olympics broadcaster. “Sadly, it got here again that I used to be optimistic for COVID.”

“My first thought was to not panic, , considering I have been in worse conditions — worse circumstances, I’ve felt,” he stated.

toggle caption Jewel Samad/AFP through Getty Photographs

Lyles later instructed reporters that he’d felt light-headed after crossing the end.

“Shortness of breath, chest ache, however after some time I may catch my breath and get my wits about me. I’m quite a bit higher now,” he stated.

He stated he was placed on “as a lot medicine as we legally may to verify my physique may maintain the momentum going.”

Regardless of his signs, he got here out together with his signature energetic showmanship after his introduction.

“I already had a bunch of vitality,” he stated. “That is by far the very best day I’ve felt out of the final three days. Nonetheless not 100% however nearer to 90 to 95%.”

He stated he by no means thought of skipping out on the race.

“We rapidly quarantined in a resort close by the (Olympic) Village,” he stated. “I nonetheless wished to run, it was nonetheless attainable.

“If I didn’t make it to the ultimate, that will’ve been the signal to not compete.”

He stated COVID harm his efficiency, however he is completely happy to have accomplished in addition to he did. “I’m extra pleased with myself than something, popping out right here to get a bronze with COVID.”

He stated that, going into the race, his opponents didn’t know he had COVID.

“We have been making an attempt to maintain this near the chest,” he stated. “The individuals who knew have been the medical employees, coach, my mother. We didn’t need all people going right into a panic, we wished them to have the ability to compete. I’m aggressive. Why would you give them an edge over you?”

USA Observe & Subject confirmed Lyles’ analysis in a press release to NPR after the race.

“In response, [the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee] and USATF swiftly enacted all essential protocols to prioritize his well being, the wellbeing of our crew, and the protection of fellow opponents,” the group stated, including that it has been following CDC tips to forestall the sickness’ unfold.

“Our major dedication is to make sure the protection of Staff USA athletes whereas upholding their proper to compete. After an intensive medical analysis, Noah selected to compete tonight. We respect his resolution and can proceed to observe his situation carefully.”

toggle caption Patrick Smith/Getty Photographs

Lyles has one remaining occasion — the boys’s 4 x 100m relay on Friday — however stated he hasn’t determined but whether or not he’ll keep within the race.

“I’m going to be very trustworthy and clear with the coaches, and I’ll allow them to make the choice,” he stated. “It doesn’t matter what occurs, this 4x100m crew can deal with every little thing. I’ve been with them in apply, I do know they will come out with a win, break as many data as they put their thoughts to.”

Earlier than the gang of 80,000 on the Stade de France, the 27-year-old hoped to go down in dash double historical past — aiming to be simply the tenth man to win the 100- and 200- meter races in a single Summer season Video games.

Solely 9 males have pulled off the dash double this earlier than. A kind of males — Jamaican Usain Bolt — did it at three straight Olympics. The final time an American managed the dash double was Carl Lewis 40 years in the past in 1984.

After successful his 100-meter race, Lyles posted a motivational message to his social media:

“I’ve Bronchial asthma, allergy symptoms, dyslexia, ADD, anxiousness, and Despair,” he said. “However I’ll let you know that what you’ve doesn’t outline what you’ll be able to grow to be. Why Not You!”