Noah Lyles finishes 3rd in 200 meters with COVID at Olympics

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The primary signal of bother Thursday evening got here when Noah Lyles began rounding the curve within the Olympic closing of the 200 meters — the dash that has at all times been his finest race.

Usually on the curve, Lyles begins making up floor, then pulling away from what have been, for the final three years, recreation however overmatched contenders.

This time, his momentum stalled. As an alternative of Lyles reeling within the runner two lanes to his proper, Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, Tebogo pulled farther method. The American favourite, who had gone three years with out shedding within the 200, labored into the end and collapsed onto the observe after ending up in third.

The insidious specter of COVID, the killer virus that upended the globe 4 years in the past and made the final Olympics a part of its collateral injury, struck on the Paris Video games, too.

In a bracing reminder that the virus remains to be very a lot an element, even when its lethal fingerprint has been blunted, the world’s marquee sprinter, racing on the world’s largest sports activities stage, revealed he had examined constructive two days earlier than his stunning, however now not-inexplicable, bronze-medal end within the 200.

“I nonetheless needed to run,” Lyles mentioned, sporting a masks, as he spoke to reporters, whose mere congregation in a jam-packed scrum beneath the stadium was unthinkable three years in the past on the delayed Tokyo Video games. “They mentioned it was potential.”

With the blessing of officers at USA Monitor and Discipline and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, who mentioned they adopted protocol, Lyles did run.

He completed in 19.70. That was .39 off his personal-best, and .24 behind the 21-year-old Tebogo. Lyles’ U.S. teammate Kenny Bednarek completed second, marking the second straight Olympics during which he and Lyles completed 2-3.

“After I noticed Kenny fade, I knew Noah was far, far, far-off behind us,” Tebogo mentioned. “So meaning I’m the Olympic champion.”

It was Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone vs her personal world document

An hour after that shock, People Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lowered her world document for the sixth time, ending the 400-meter hurdles in 50.37 seconds for one more Olympic blowout.

That was one in all three gold medals and eight general the U.S. gained on an evening stuffed with massive occasions.

Tara Davis-Woodhall jumped 7.10 meters to seize the lengthy soar and get within the Olympic win column subsequent to some greats, together with Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Brittney Reese.

Grant Holloway cruised to gold within the 110 hurdles, claiming the Olympic title that eluded him three years in the past in his solely major-championship loss.

Lyles appeared like a positive factor, till issues obtained bizarre the evening earlier than

Coming into Paris, Lyles, the three-time world champion with the American document and the world’s finest time of 2024 on his resume, had appeared like as positive a factor within the 200 as any single athlete at observe this facet of McLaughlin-Levrone.

After opening with a scintillating win within the 100 4 nights earlier, he was attempting to grow to be the primary man to finish the 100-200 double since Usain Bolt did it eight years in the past.

A troubling signal, nonetheless, got here the evening earlier than when Lyles completed second in his semifinal warmth, additionally to Tebogo. It marked the primary time he had misplaced a 200-meter race of any type since his disappointing third-place end in Tokyo.

He additionally hurried out of the stadium after that loss and went to the medical tent — a uncommon event when he didn’t cease to speak to reporters. His coach mentioned he was high quality.

Lyles mentioned he examined constructive two days after the 100 closing

Seems he wasn’t. Lyles mentioned he examined constructive early Tuesday morning and rapidly obtained into quarantine.

He drank fluids, rested as a lot as potential and tried to gear up for the race. USATF mentioned in a press release that Lyles was given “a radical medical analysis” and selected to compete.

“We respect his determination and can proceed to watch his situation intently,” the assertion mentioned.

The scene after the race was jarring. Often probably the most energetic guys on the observe, each earlier than and after any dash, Lyles collapsed, rolled onto his facet and gasped for breath. He turned over on his arms and knees, then went to 1 knee, and balanced himself together with his fist.

He lastly stood up and wobbled towards the medics, signaling for a cup of water. Then, he left in a wheelchair.

“It undoubtedly was an impact,” Lyles mentioned. “However I imply, to be trustworthy, I’m extra pleased with myself than something for popping out and getting the bronze medal with COVID.”

This bronze medal feels completely different than the final one

It’ll take time for all of the repercussions of this race to play out.

There’s nonetheless an opportunity Lyles may find yourself because the bigger-than-track celebrity he got down to grow to be after his disappointment in Tokyo three years in the past.

These Video games, staged in entrance of no followers whereas the COVID pandemic raged, took a mental-health toll on Lyles, one he mentioned made him lower than himself and led to his disappointing end in Tokyo.

After he gained the 100 Sunday evening, he took that Tokyo bronze medal out throughout his information convention, dropped it on the desk and defined it was the factor that motivated him to grow to be a brand new particular person and a brand new sprinter for this Olympic cycle.

The 100-meter thriller sealed the primary half of the deal. However as an alternative of breezing via the 200, simply attending to the beginning line turned a product of “attempting to get me on as a lot remedy as we legally may to ensure that my physique was capable of simply maintain the momentum going.”

Lyles posts that he seemingly gained’t run within the 4×100 relay

As Thursday turned to Friday in Paris, Lyles took to social media and posted his due to followers for his or her supportive messages and his congratulations to Tebogo and Bednarek.

He additionally mentioned “I imagine this would be the finish of my 2024 Olympics,” the place he was imagined to run the anchor leg within the closing of the boys’s 4×100 on Friday.

“It isn’t the Olympic I dreamed of nevertheless it has left me with a lot Pleasure in my coronary heart,” he wrote. “I hope everybody loved the present. Whether or not you had been rooting for me or in opposition to me, it’s a must to admit you watched, didn’t you?”

The spectacle Lyles headlined struck a sobering chord at a revitalized Olympics that had been imagined to be all in regards to the return of followers and the return of the Video games as we used to know them.

Lyles reminded us that there’ll by no means be a “post-COVID” Video games.

A javelin gold for Pakistan, and silver for India

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem put collectively one of the best meet of his life in successful the boys’s javelin at Stade de France.

Nadeem set a brand new Olympic document in successful gold. His throw of 92.97 meters in his second try smashed the previous mark of 90.57 set by Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway in 2008.

India’s Neeraj Chopra, the 2020 Olympic champion, took silver at 89.45 meters, a season finest.

___

AP Summer season Olympics: